Lightfall has Destiny 2 players wanting more from the game’s characters

In Destiny 2’s latest expansion, Lightfall, players fight alongside some of their favorite series characters as they defeat the final boss, Calus. Or, so you’d think.

As players have pointed out on the Destiny 2 subreddit on April 17, there are so many missions where you’re excited to fight alongside your fellow warriors because there’s been so much buildup throughout the campaign, only to discover they’re only there in spirit or, more accurately, for the cutscenes.

In the eyes of players, it’s just yet another Destiny 2 disappointment.

There were many opportunities throughout the campaign to have the NPCs on the battlefield, including where Caitl is supposed to fight alongside you against Calus’ forces or when Crow is supposed to get revenge for Amanda’s death and says that he’s going to fight at your side– but doesn’t.

For many players, the lack of NPCs in the missions has been a huge letdown, as they believe Bungie doesn’t care or isn’t willing to put more effort into seasonal content.

But as one forgiving Destiny 2 player commented in the same April 17 thread, creating game AI or scripts for individual characters can be challenging, especially when they all have unique abilities and classes. So while it would be nice to have NPCs that fight alongside us, it may be a lot of work for the Bungie team to make it happen.

Even so, it would still be nice if at least one or two of the Destiny 2 missions that came packaged in the Lightfall expansions lived up to the team-up hype.