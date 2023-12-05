Lethal Abundance god roll and best perks in Destiny 2

In Season of the Wish, Iron Banner’s return to Destiny 2 is celebrated most of all as the player base’s first opportunity at securing what looks to be one of the strongest Auto Rifles Lord Saladin has offered. Lethal Abundance’s perk pool is practically a PvP player’s dream.

It isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, though; Lethal Abundance belongs to the 360RPM archetype of Auto Rifles. The Ammit AR2, which was the last Auto Rifle to see widespread usage in the Crucible in a meta capacity, was part of the 450RPM archetype by comparison. But this weakness is mitigated by the fact Lethal Abundance comes with the newly reprised Onslaught perk in its fourth column, offering players the opportunity to crank up the gun’s fire rate without sacrificing the archetype’s strong damage output.

There’s almost too many good perks to pick from here. However, if you want to make Lethal Abundance competitive against its contemporaries from the more popular archetypes, you will need to make sure you’re picking the right combination to maximize its potential. Here’s our recommendation on what Lethal Abundance god roll you should be looking for in PvP and PvE.

Lethal Abundance PvP god roll in Destiny 2

Keep Away and Tap The Trigger is a terrifying combination. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2Foundry

Barrel: Arrowhead Brake

Arrowhead Brake Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds

High-Caliber Rounds First perk: Keep Away or Dynamic Sway Reduction

Keep Away or Dynamic Sway Reduction Second perk: Tap The Trigger or Onslaught

Tap The Trigger or Onslaught Masterwork: Range

For Lethal Abundance’s PvP god roll, Onslaught will seem like the obvious choice, but the stat-boosting combination of Keep Away and Tap The Trigger cannot be easily overlooked. With both bonuses active, paired alongside a range-boosting magazine and masterwork, Lethal Abundance is capable of maxing out at 100 range and 71 stability.

It might not have the fire rate of something like Ammit AR2, but its optimal time-to-kill is only 0.03 seconds slower. Lethal Abundance with this roll can also handily outrange the Ammit AR2 god roll—damage falloff only starts at 39.52 meters in comparison to Ammit’s 35.40 meters maximum. This creates a pretty simply strategy to abide by where possible: keep your distance and you’ll be able to outrange the stronger competition.

If you do choose to go the route of Onslaught in the fourth column though, there are a few alterations we can make now that the gun’s time-to-kill disadvantage in close quarters has been eradicated. We can swap out Keep Away for something that will be more beneficial in those types of fights like Dynamic Sway Reduction, which will grant vital bursts of accuracy and stability to the gun now that we’ve lost the huge bump of 40 stability that Tap The Trigger provides.

If you’re running a Void subclass, Elemental Capacitor can also be a strong perk choice in the third column for that 20 stability bonus, and even something like Discord could be worth experimenting with for players running long range special weapons like Sniper Rifles. The only thing holding these two perks back is their niche value, but that doesn’t nullify that value in the hands of a Guardian whose playstyle perfectly caters to what these perks do.

Lethal Abundance PvE god roll in Destiny 2

We can lean heavily into Strand on this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via D2Foundry

Barrel: Polygonal Rifling

Polygonal Rifling Magazine: High-Caliber Rounds or Light Mag

High-Caliber Rounds or Light Mag First perk: Slice

Slice Second perk: Hatchling or Onslaught

Hatchling or Onslaught Masterwork: Stability

Not a lot of people are going to be grinding Iron Banner to get a Lethal Abundance god roll for PvE, but there are some very interesting perks here worth looking at. Slice is a new Strand perk in season 23, and its presence in the third column allows us to pair it with Hatchling for double the Strand subclass synergy.

With both Slice and Hatchling equipped, Lethal Abundance is capable of both afflicting combatants with Sever after a class ability cast and spawning Threadlings off of precision final blows. If you want a primary weapon that can proc Strand subclass keywords and play into your equipped Fragments, you can’t get much better than Lethal Abundance in the current season outside of Exotics like Quicksilver Storm.

As PvE is less concerned with the minutiae of time-to-kill comparisons and range, we also have a bit more breathing room with the rest of the roll. High-Caliber Rounds can still be good here for the flinch factor, but some players might prefer Light Mag for the combined bonuses to reload speed and range. Polygonal Rifling and a stability Masterwork can make up for the stability lost now that we’re not using perks like Tap The Trigger or Dynamic Sway Reduction too.

Some players might even want to replace Hatchling with Onslaught, utilizing only the Strand-based benefits of Slice to also reap the benefits of Onslaught’s consistent fire rate boosts. At the end of the day, 360RPM Auto Rifles are just unpopular in how they feel, so it makes perfect sense players will take the opportunity to improve that feel when its presented to them.