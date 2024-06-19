It took less than a day for this Destiny 2 player to solo Grandmaster Excision

The Grandmaster difficulty for Destiny 2‘s Excision mission launched on June 18, challenging 12 players in a way more challenging fight against The Witness. That didn’t stop a player from completing the entire activity solo hours after its release.

Shortly after the weekly reset on June 18, Esoterickk posted an 80-minute video on YouTube in which he completed the Grandmaster Excision by himself. Esoterickk is known for clearing content in Destiny 2 solo, including the recent Dual Destiny mission that requires two players, so it was just a matter of time until The Witness learned the true power of a Guardian.

There’s always one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the video description, Esoterickk mentioned that in this attempt, it was all about playing it safe. “There’s probably a lot more risks I could’ve taken to speed it up significantly, but as it was my first clear and I was unfamiliar with most of the enemy spawns, I took it completely safely here.”

For this run, Esoterickk used an invisibility Void Hunter build with Graviton Forfeit Exotic armor. This and the rest of the subclass loadout allowed for almost constant invisibility when not dealing damage to the boss. The damage phases themselves took a comically long amount of time, but since the third damage phase is scripted to last until the final stand, the only thing there to worry about is the occasional attacks from The Witness.

Regardless, completing this activity solo is an incredible feat that requires a lot of patience from the player. “Lore accurate guardian is the most patient being in the universe,” one fan wrote in the video’s comments. Now, there are no excuses left for you not to get a team and do the Grandmaster Excision.

