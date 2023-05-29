Is Ghosts of the Deep farmable? How to farm the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Ghosts of the Deep dungeon launched alongside Season of the Deep, bringing in horrifying environments, good loot, amazing outfits, and a colossal, Taken King-sized twist at the end. There is quite a bit of loot and rolls to chase in the dungeon—and thankfully for players, Ghosts of the Deep is more farmable than other dungeons, at least for the time being.

The dungeon kicks off below the Arcology in Titan, but players have a few surprises waiting for them throughout the run. Between a Hive ritual, a wrecked Lucent Hive ship, and two formerly defeated Hive bosses coming back to life, there is plenty of danger going into the dungeon—but also plenty of loot to farm.

Can you farm the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon in Destiny 2?

Ghosts of the Deep is almost fully farmable as long as it’s the Pinnacle dungeon (which means it awards Pinnacle drops at the end of each encounter). The latest dungeon is always the Pinnacle in Destiny 2, and consequently, it’s farmable until a new one takes its place—which should be in season 23 at the end of the year.

Players can farm all three of Ghosts of the Deep’s encounters (the Hive ritual, Ecthar, and Simmumah ur-Nokru) indefinitely. Each cleared encounter drops loot from that activity, and players can continue to earn new gear even after beating that encounter the first time. The only exception to this rule is the Navigator Exotic trace rifle. Players only have a shot at obtaining it each week per character, with up to three chances if you play all classes.

This also means players can fully farm the Lucent Hive armor if they want to kit their guardian in new transmogs or chase some of the specific rolls for the dungeon’s new weapons. In our experience, No Survivors can roll with Demolitionist and Incandescent, which makes for a good combination and opens up an alternative to the CALUS Mini-Tool.

After the new dungeon releases, Ghosts of the Deep will become fully farmable when it’s the featured dungeon, which rotates every week. This will include the Navigator Exotic, however, meaning continued clears could still award that prize.

How to farm the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon

Farming the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon is as simple as completing encounters over and over again. If you’re looking for the New Pacific Epitaph grenade launcher, for instance, you’d have to take on the first encounter, giving you a chance of it for each clear.

If you’re looking for farm Ecthar or Simmumah, however, you’ll need a checkpoint. You can either acquire it normally by reaching that encounter (which will let you start the new dungeon from that point until the next weekly reset) or get it from a fellow player. LFG servers on Discord can potentially pan out, and the Destiny 2 Checkpoint bot could also potentially give you a checkpoint for Ghosts of the Deep (though the bot usually only holds saves for the final boss).

