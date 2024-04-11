Is Destiny 2 worth playing in 2024?

Destiny 2 has been through a few rough years lately, with repetitive seasons, rampant microtransactions, and a new player experience that’s far from beginner-friendly. Now, in 2024, it looks like Bungie is finally turning Destiny 2 around.

If you’ve been wondering whether Destiny 2 is worth playing in 2024, this article contains everything you need to know to make up your mind.

Should you play Destiny 2 in 2024?

The answer to this question somewhat depends on whether you’re a new or returning player. Having said that, 2024 might be one of the best years to play Destiny 2 for everyone.

Revamped new player experience

Everything you need to get started. Image via Bungie

Destiny 2 was never a beginner-friendly game, as it throws you into the deep end to figure things out on your own. In the Into the Light update, the game added an option to skip the New Light campaign (which didn’t teach you much anyway) and introduced New Light Kits, which should smoothen the experience for you as a new player.

New Light Kits are starter kits for each of the Light subclasses that include:

Two Legendary weapons

One Exotic weapon

Four Rare armor pieces and one Legendary class item

Subclass abilities and Fragments

Exotic armor Quest

So, while the game hasn’t become much clearer, these changes will put you on the right track to figure out playstyles and builds.

Free Into the Light update

Everyone must be armed and ready. Image via Bungie

In April, Destiny 2 received a free Into the Light update that features a new horde activity, The Whisper and Zero Hour Exotic missions, and plenty of iconic weapons that veteran players will recognize, like The Recluse and Midnight Coup.

There’s a good chunk of content for all players, but if you’re a new player, it’s a great opportunity to play more of Destiny 2 before committing to buying any of the expansions, especially since there isn’t much you can do in the base version of the game.

The Final Shape changes the game as you knew it

Prismatic in action. Image via Bungie

On June 4, The Final Shape expansion releases, and it will be the finale of the Light and Dark saga that lasted around 10 years. If you’ve been somewhat invested in the Destiny 2 storyline, the expansion is a must-play.

Even if you don’t care about the storyline, The Final Shape will bring one of the biggest gameplay changes to Destiny 2: the Prismatic subclass. This subclass lets you mix and match abilities, Fragments, and Aspects from all five subclasses: Solar, Stasis, Void, Strand, and Arc. On top of this, the new Exotic Class items let you mix Exotic armor perks. All this opens up plenty of opportunities to find your own unique playstyle.

It won’t be all about you, though, as The Final Shape finally adds a new enemy faction: The Dread. We’ve been waiting for a completely new race to fight since the Scorn were introduced back in Forsaken, and the announcement of The Dread didn’t disappoint.

Find the perfect team in the Fireteam Finder

A fireteam for each one of your needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Playing Destiny 2 solo and in a group are two completely different experiences. In late 2023, Destiny 2 introduced Fireteam Finder—an in-game LFG menu where you can assemble a team for any activity in the game, including Raids and Dungeons, where matchmaking isn’t available.

It’s a very convenient tool that I use regularly to farm Dungeons. It’s still an LFG tool, though, so you won’t always get what you want, especially when you’re trying to learn how to do a Raid or a Dungeon. Keep that in mind.

Straight to the frontlines

No need to grind for power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Last but not least, whether you’re a new player or a veteran who wants to play with your friends straight away, Destiny 2 added a catch-up mechanic. After you log in, you can find a chest near Shaxx in the new Hall of Champions. The chest gives you 1810-Power gear, which is enough to jump into almost any activity you like.

All things considered, Destiny 2 is absolutely worth playing in 2024, whether you’re a new player or a returning veteran. From New Light improvements to the Fireteam Finder and the new subclass, the game is going to be at its best once The Final Shape comes out on June 4.

