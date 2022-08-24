Is Destiny 2 leaving Steam? Does the free 30th-Anniversary Pack transfer to Steam?

One of the biggest questions Destiny 2 fans currently have is if the game will be leaving Steam.

After it was revealed that Destiny 2 is headed to the Epic Games Store, many assumed the worst. Many felt that Destiny 2 would undergo a similar fate to Fall Guys and be removed entirely from Steam after joining the Epic Games Store. But even with the upcoming Destiny 2 and Fall Guys crossover, do these two games have similar fates when it comes to staying or leaving Steam?

Is Destiny 2 leaving Steam?

Image via Bungie

No, Destiny 2 isn’t leaving Steam.

But those who do choose to keep Destiny 2 solely on Steam will not be able to enjoy the free 30th-Anniversary Edition benefit that the Epic Games Store has. So choosing to stay on Steam versus grabbing your own copy of Destiny 2 has its pros and cons. If you are a new incoming Destiny 2 player, definitely grab your copy of the game through the Epic Games Store because you will get a lot more mileage for your dollar.

Just make sure that if you do choose to get Destiny 2 through the Epic Games Store for the expansion titles, get it from the dates of Aug. 23 to 30. After this period of time, the Anniversary Edition, as well as all of the other expansion titles, will no longer be free.

That being said, if you already have a copy of Destiny 2 on Steam and are not interested in the previous expansions being free in the Epic Games Store, then stay on Steam. There is no bad option for whichever side you do choose.

You will still be able to enjoy all the same content on either platform you choose. And with the recent reveal of Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion, Lightfall, all that matters is that you have a copy of the game before the Light and Darkness era comes to an end.

Destiny 2: Lightfall will be released on Feb. 28, 2023. Destiny 2 fans will be able to indulge in the end of an era of expansion titles. Destiny 2: Lightfall will be available through PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Stadia.

