In-game announcement incorrectly and prematurely crowns a winner in Destiny 2’s Guardian Games

Destiny 2 gamers hopping online to represent their class in the 2023 Guardian Games were met with a very confusing announcement today.

Many players attempting to play were met with an announcement that Warlocks have won the Guardian Games this year. There are just a couple of big problems with this: The event doesn’t end for another couple of weeks, and Warlocks currently aren’t even in the lead.

A Redditor named 360GameTV captured the confusing message and posted it online, and Guardians everywhere were chiming in that they had seen it and were confounded by it as well.

“The fix is in,” one commenter joked at the message that was clearly a mistake. And Bungie confirmed through its @BungieHelp account not long after that this was indeed the case.

“We’re aware that an in-game message announcing the winner of Guardian Games was sent out erroneously,” Bungie said. “Guardian Games still have two weeks left and the winning class has not been officially announced yet.”

The confusion compounded because the Warlock win message was accompanied by a separate one that said Titans were in the lead after the first few days, which was confirmed by the banners in the Tower which show current standings.

Warlocks won Guardian Games last year and are looking to repeat, but the first week of this year’s seasonal event filled with class pride and competition went to the Titans, who are banding together to try and win this year to honor the late Lance Reddick, voice actor for Titan Vanguard leader Commander Zavala.

Guardian Games comes to an end on May 23 with Destiny 2’s newest season, Season of the Deep, which was revealed in a teaser yesterday.