How to upgrade Revision Zero in Destiny 2

Revision Zero diverges a bit from craftable Exotics such as Osteo Striga and the three glaives. Though you can craft it straight away, its catalysts, perks, and improvements to its intrinsic are locked behind the Season of the Seraph quest lines.

With the arrival of week four of Season of the Seraph, players finally received the first upgrade to Revision Zero’s intrinsic, Hunter’s Trace. This gave it a slight stat bump and opened up additional part selections, marking the start of players’ far-reaching customization on Revision Zero. With another two intrinsic upgrades and three catalysts to go, though, Revision Zero still has room for plenty of improvements.

Here’s how you can upgrade this weapon.

When can I upgrade Revision Zero’s Hunter’s Trace intrinsic in Destiny 2?

Upgrading Revision Zero’s Intrinsic seems to be connected to the Should You Choose to Accept It quest line. In turn, the quest line is tied to the More Than a Weapon seasonal quest and, if you’re caught up with the story, the time gates that come with it.

The first upgrade to Hunter’s Trace launched in the fourth week of Season of the Seraph, alongside the first part of the More Than A Weapon quest line. Progressing through the seasonal quests is the only means of unlocking different Revision Zero Catalysts, and the upgrades to the Hunter’s Trace intrinsic seem to be tied to that.

Each Hunter’s Trace upgrade also opens up one customization type on Revision Zero. The first upgrade allows players to customize the barrel, while the next ones will open up one perk choice (independent of the catalyst) and let them change the stock.

In addition to the upgrades to its intrinsic, Revision Zero’s Catalysts will also be locked behind progress on the More Than a Weapon quest line (and again, if you’re caught up, the time gates that come with it). The second Catalyst, which gives it Under Pressure, is available after completing step 39 of the main weekly story, while the remaining two Catalysts unlock at steps 46 and 53, respectively.