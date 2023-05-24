How to unlock the Centrifuse Exotic in Destiny 2

As is tradition entering a new season, Destiny 2 players cannot wait to get their hands on a new arsenal of weapons—especially Exotics.

As part of the Season of the Deep season pass, guardians can acquire the newest Exotic auto rifle, Centrifuse. This Arc auto rifle appears pretty standard at first, but get to moving around with it in your hands and you’ll see just how capable this weapon can be.

Guardians can charge up the weapon by sprinting, sliding, or firing the weapon. While charged, Centrifuse gains reload speed and range, and killing enemies makes them explode into Arc energy. Once fully charged, explosions blind nearby enemies.

Here’s how you can get your hands on Destiny 2’s newest Season of the Deep Exotic, Centrifuse.

How can I get the Centrifuse auto rifle in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep?

The Centrifuse Arc auto rifle is available to all players via the Season of the Deep season pass. For those who purchased the season pass, you’ll be able to pick the Exotic up immediately from your season 21 menu.

For those without the season pass, you’ll need to grind up to level 35 to obtain the Centrifuse. It will take a little time to work your way up, but doing just about anything will level the pass up. I recommend kitting out your favorite Ghost Shell with an XP boost mod, jumping into a fireteam with a friend, and completing as many bounties as you can along your way.

What does Centrifuse do in Destiny 2?

Centrifuse is a 450 RPM Arc Energy auto rifle with decent range and handling for its weapon class. It comes with the Exotic intrinsic trait Overcharge Capacitor, which states that sprinting, sliding, or firing the weapon will build a temporary electrostatic charge over time.

Scoring kills while this weapon is charged will result in a gigantic Arc explosion, meaning this auto rifle is super useful for add-clearing large groups of weaker enemies. When fully charged, the explosions will also blind nearby targets that survive.

Centrifuse also comes with the Regenerative Motion trait, which reloads the weapon while sprinting. In my limited early testing I found that, in certain circumstances, you’ll never need to manually reload this bad boy.

You can unlock Centrifuse’s Exotic Catalyst from Banshee-44 in the Tower, with level 100 on the season pass track getting you its Exotic Ornament, Fluorescent Depth.

