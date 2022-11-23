How to progress the Rising Tide quest in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event

Destiny 2 released a community event at the tail end of Season of Plunder. The event ties into the seasonal story and into the events of the Eliksni in the Tower that took place during last year’s Season of the Splicer, and players can finally help the Eliksni get settled in the Last City.

The event requires players to deposit Captain’s Coins in the Donations Chest on the Tower, located where Eva Levante usually is (and where Lord Saladin also takes up brief residence after his rework). Captain’s Coins are exclusive to this community event and drop from a series of activities. In addition to Captain’s Coins, players can also deposit Map Fragments and Treasure Coordinates, key parts of the seasonal loop in Season of Plunder.

Players can track the community’s progress through the Rising Tide quest, which appears on their quest logs. This serves as an introduction to the new systems and currency, and it’s also how players can visit the improvements they’ve been making to the Eliksni Quarter. Progress for the Rising Tide quest hinges on community goal completions, though, so you’ll have to wait until it progresses naturally.

Here’s how to progress the Rising Tide quest in Destiny 2 and make the most out of this seasonal event.

Rising Tide quest progress in Destiny 2, explained

The first steps in A Rising Tide are simple. The first requires you to obtain a Captain’s Coin, while the second requires you to deposit it in the Donations Chest in the Tower.

Several activities drop Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2. While rituals (Crucible, Vanguard, and Gambit) are a given, players can also obtain them from Dares of Eternity, Lost Sectors, destination chests, and even the King’s Fall raid. Pick your choice of activity, then return to the Tower once you’ve scored some coins. Look for the Donations Chest, which is right in front of the spawn area, and deposit your coins by clicking the first prompt on its inventory.

After doing that, the quest should progress to steps three and beyond, and this is where it gets a bit trickier. Each milestone helps improve the Eliksni Quarter, so you’ll have to check out those improvements firsthand.

How to progress the Rising Tide quest after step three

Once you reach step three, you’ll have to visit the Eliksni Quarter to continue advancing through Rising Tide. From step three onwards, Rising Tide objectives have two components: the first is beating a milestone as a community, and the second is visiting the improvements to see the result of your hard work in the Eliksni Quarter.

To advance Rising Tide for step three, visit the Eliksni Quarter in the Last City, accessible through its own node in the H.E.L.M. Once you get there, look on the stairs to the left of where you spawned to find an Eliksni cleaning up the area. This is the first improvement of many.

Subsequent steps will seemingly require you to follow the same formula: wait until the community has reached a milestone, then visit the improvement in the Eliksni Quarter. Quest markers should point you in your direction, so follow them if you need any guidance.

Keep an eye on the quest text to see if the community has already beaten the necessary milestones to continue progressing through Rising Tide. The Donations Chest will tell you the community’s milestones, but you can also use the third-party Eliksni Charity tracker, made by a series of community figures.