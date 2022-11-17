How to earn Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2’s Eliksni Quarter community event

Guardians who dove into Destiny 2 during last year’s Season of the Splicer were already familiar with the Eliksni Quarter, accessible in the Last City, and the zone played an important role in Season of Plunder.

Now, players can spruce it up as part of Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter community event, which runs between Nov. 22 and the end of Season of Plunder on Dec. 6.

For the event, players can earn Captain’s Coins from several activities and donate them to the Eliksni Quarter, revitalizing its infrastructure and making for a comfier sanctuary for the Eliksni that have been flocking to the Last City.

Earning Captain’s Coins is the core part of the community event, and they drop from select activities and locations across the Solar System. The event hasn’t kicked off yet, but Bungie has already explained where to find the resources needed for the last two weeks of Season of Plunder. Here’s how you can earn Captain’s Coins when the event hits.

Where to find Captain’s Coins in Destiny 2‘s Eliksni Quarter community event

Captain’s Coins will drop from a myriad of activities, according to Bungie, and not all of them are related to the season. This means all players can earn Captain’s Coins and help rebuild the Eliksni Quarter, even if they don’t own Season of Plunder.

As far as matchmade activities go, the coveted Captain’s Coins drop from Strikes, Crucible, Gambit, and Dares of Eternity, as well as the Season of Plunder-exclusive Ketchcrash and Expedition activities. The more exploration-driven Destiny 2 Guardians can also hunt them down in destination chests, Lost Sectors, and public events, while a brave fireteam can find Captain’s Coins inside King’s Fall if they embark on the raid. This opens a decent amount of variety for players to find their own way.

As part of the event, “the community as a whole will pool their treasure together,” according to Bungie, “receiving global community earned rewards and special Eliksni ‘thank you’ gifts along the way.”

Players have until Season of Plunder ends to donate to the Eliksni Quarter, and guardians who took a break during the season could find some incentive to return.