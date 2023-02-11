How to get your Destiny 2 Subclass Moments email

Bungie’s Subclass Moments email informs players of their Subclass usage. While most of the player base is aware of the stat update, some still haven’t received it, causing them to check their inboxes every day.

Technically, the email should find its way to all Destiny 2 users who have verified email addresses, but nothing is ever too easy in Destiny 2. If you still haven’t received your copy of the Subclass Moments, there still might be a few boxes you need to cross off.

What to do if you haven’t received your Destiny 2 Subclass Moments email

Try following these steps if you still haven’t received your email:

Check your Spam folder.

If you changed your email address in Destiny 2 in recent months, check your old email address.

Make sure that you’re subscribed to Bungie newsletter emails.

Players who have done all three, but are yet to receive a Subclass Moments will need to wait until Bungie rolls out a permanent fix for this situation. This is a known bug within the community as there are still many players who don’t receive their Subclass emails despite satisfying all the conditions.

Related: Everything being vaulted for Destiny 2 Lightfall

There seems to be an inconsistency in the system that prevents players from receiving the statistics email that they have been looking forward to. While it isn’t clear whether affected players will receive the latest report after Bungie resolves the issue, the chances are they’ll be included in the next one.

The Subclass Moments email isn’t the only newsletter that Bungie has been struggling with, either. Players have also been missing Vote emails, and the developer has a long history with its email lists.