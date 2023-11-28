How to get Wishing Glass Shards in Destiny 2

The Season of the Wish has come to Destiny 2, and there are more activities for you to play through as you try to persuade Riven to work with you. During the season, Wishing Glass Shards are a resource you need to hunt down.

They’re going to drop in a particular activity as you play Destiny 2. You don’t need to go out of your way to make sure you can find enough of them, so there’s no chance you might miss them while you’re playing. However, there’s a chance you’ll find more while playing. Here’s what you need to know about where you can get Wishing Glass Shards in Destiny 2.

Wishing Glass Shards locations in Destiny 2

Destroy these pots to find shards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You unlock Wishing Glass Shards at the end of The Coil run, which you can start at the H.E.L.M. You and your team receive them by breaking the glowing pots that you find throughout The Coil, and they come in the form of Clear and Red Shards.

These glowing pots are hidden throughout The Coil, and destroying them causes a small pile of shards to burst out. Your team will acquire Clear and Red shards by picking them up, and they might even contain a hidden revive token your Destiny 2 team can use to help boost their chances of survival, and making it through another round of enemies. You and your fireteam return to Riven’s chamber after defeating a boss, where all the Clear and Red shards become Fushed Wishing Glass. The Coil is an exclusive activity for the Season of the Wish.

Bring your Wishing Glass Shards to Riven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Speak with Riven before you move onto the next challenge in The Coil with your Destiny 2 fireteam. Here, you can purchase a Dragon Gift using the Wishing Glass Shards you’ve collected and you’ll be able to unlock a boon that remains with you throughout the rest of the current run. These boons reset when you start The Coil over again, and you’ll need to work your way through each of the unique paths.

I’ve found it best to take your time through each of The Coil areas you visit before reaching the final boss to seek out these glowing pots. The more you collect, the more rewards you can unlock to give your team a superior edge to reaching the end of The Coil, unlocking more powerful Dragon Gifts from Riven.