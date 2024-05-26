The Unforeseen Consequences ship from Destiny 2.
How to get the Unforeseen Consequences ship in Destiny 2

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Wish is coming to a close, but Osiris has one last quest for you to take on first—and the reward isn’t one you want to miss. The Unforeseen Consequences ship has it all: A cool animation, a great set of colors, and some pretty eye-opening lore.

Here’s how to get your own copy of the Unforeseen Consequences ship in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Unforeseen Consequences ship in Destiny 2

The Unforeseen Consequences ship from Destiny 2.
The inner ring rotates as you fly! Screenshot by Dot Esports

To add the Unforeseen Consequences ship to your collection in Destiny 2, you must complete the “Closer to the Heart” seasonal quest during Season of the Wish in the lead-up to The Final Shape. If you have completed the rest of the seasonal quests, you’ll be prompted to head to the Holoprojector in the H.E.L.M to speak to Osiris.

Osiris reveals the Vex may have recreated a simulation of their own version of The Veil, the Black Heart (Destiny 1 fans will be familiar), and he tasks you with the job of taking it out once and for all. You can then start the Closer to the Heart mission from the H.E.L.M destination tab.

Clear out the Sol Divisive forces in the Black Garden and destroy the resimulated Black Heart to complete the quest. You’ll get a short cutscene where you see Crow land in the Pale Heart of the Traveler (and come face to face with an all-too-familiar foe), then you’ll conclude the Closer to the Heart mission with another chat with Osiris.

He will present you with the Unforeseen Consequences ship, as well as an Ascendant Shard for your hard work. This wraps up the Season of the Wish and marks the final countdown to The Final Shape in early June.

It’s not known whether you can get your hands on the ship after the season concludes. It’s possible it may be added in the Eververse store in future episodes or seasons, but until then, it’s best to smash out the remaining Season of the Wish quests and pick it up for free right now.

