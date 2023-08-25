How to get the new free SteelSeries Bulbul Tarang emblem in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 has partnered with SteelSeries once again for another emblem giveaway in Destiny 2. Players can get the Bulbul Tarang emblem for free through the company’s website, but they have to be quick about it.

Much like the Field Recognition SteelSeries emblem released this time last year, it’ll only be available for a limited time and in a limited number. This means if you miss it, odds are you won’t be able to get it again. And you may not want to miss it.

The new emblem has an orange background with a symbol resembling the Sun on it, with a simpler, minimalistic design. It’s not as detailed as some of the other emblems you’d see in Destiny 2, but that can also be part of the charm. We’d use that one in our Solar Titan if we were ever taking off the Push Forward emblem to honor Commander Zavala and Lance Reddick.

Here’s how you can get the SteelSeries Bulbul Tarang emblem for free and add it to your collection.

How can I redeem the free SteelSeries Bulbul Tarang emblem?

Log into the SteelSeries website and find the page for the Bulbul Tarang giveaway. Once you’re logged into your SteelSeries account, click the Get Key button on the giveaway page. The website will process your request, and by the time it’s done, it should show you a nine-digit code.

From there, head to Bungie’s code redemption page and input the code as it is, which should add the new emblem to your account.

Once you’ve redeemed the code, look for your shiny new emblem in your Collections tab. We found ours in the Emblems tab (within Flair), and it was one of the first ones on our General tab, though its preview and thumbnail were non-existent.

Though we redeemed the appropriate code, we couldn’t actually claim the emblem in our inventories or equip it. This is likely a bug, however, and shouldn’t affect any licenses or codes for the emblem.

