I’ve never met a Destiny 2 player who wasn’t a fan of Cayde-6, the Hunter Vanguard we tragically saw fall at the beginning of Forsaken in 2018. Now, you can add a bit of Cayde to your guardian via the My Serious Face emblem.

Recommended Videos

The emblem and its name are a throwback to the beginning of The Red War when Zavala is organizing the guardians and the Last City ahead of the first battle against Ghaul and the Red Legion. “This is my serious face, can’t you tell?” Cayde-6 says sarcastically to the Commander. Later, we catch up with Cayde helping protect citizens from the attack, with the Hunter brandishing his Golden Gun and eliminating Cabal.

The emblem is a cool throwback to the days when Cayde ran riot, but getting your hands on it is another matter. Here’s how to get the My Serious Face emblem in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the My Serious Face emblem in Destiny 2

You’ll need to purchase some merch to get your hands on the emblem. Images via Bungie. Remixed by Dot Esports

To unlock the My Serious Face emblem in Destiny 2, you’ll need a special code given with the purchase of the Cayde-6 Funko Pop! Vinyl from the Bungie Store. After buying the Funko Pop!, you’ll get an email with the unique code, after which you’ll be able to redeem the emblem via the Code Redemption page on the Bungie website.

The Cayde-6 Funko Pop! Vinyl is listed as out of stock in the store, however, so getting your hands on the emblem will be difficult.

We don’t recommend purchasing from emblem sellers, so you may need to wait for stock of the vinyl to return if you really want this emblem in Destiny 2.

The emblem features a caricature of everyone’s favorite Hunter Vanguard, Cayde-6. The background is a clean blue mesh pattern with gradients, while flames appear dotted around the emblem’s background and above Cayde’s hood. While guardians can delve into all Light subclasses, whenever we see Cayde he is almost always using Solar abilities and supers so the flames make sense and really stand out on the blue background.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more