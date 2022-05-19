With the arrival of the newest Destiny 2 expansion, The Witch Queen, the Guardian class, Titan, will be receiving two new Exotic pieces of gear that they can acquire through the newly-added campaign, the more sought-after and valuable gear piece being the Loreley Splendor Helm.

It may not be immediately obvious what the best method to obtain this valuable helm is, which is why we are here to help you out on that end.

Here’s how to get the Loreley Splendor Helm in Destiny 2.

There are two different methods through which you can acquire the Loreley Splendor Helm for yourself in Destiny 2. The first way entails players beating The Witch Queen campaign in Legendary difficulty using only the Titan class. After beating the campaign, Ikora will offer you a reward, allowing you to choose between the Loreley Splendor Helm and the Hoarfrost-Z chest armor.

If you want the Loreley Splendor Helm immediately, you can go ahead and choose it straight away; we would advise against that, however. If you opt to choose the Hoarfrost-Z chest armor instead, you will acquire it with low stats, and will consequently be able to acquire the Loreley Splendor Helm later on with much better stats, which is the second method of obtaining the new helmet.

The second method to acquire the Loreley Splendor Helm requires you to complete either a Legendary or Master Lost Sector, which will then reward you with the Exotic item that you didn’t choose as a reward previously, due to the game prioritizing giving you the exotic reward that you don’t already have in your possession. This means that whichever route you choose to obtain the Loreley Splendor Helm or even the Hoarfrost-Z chest armor, you will first need to complete The Witch Queen campaign in Legendary difficulty.

But why is this helmet such a big deal anyway? Belonging to The Witch Queen campaign, the Loreley Splendor Helm is one of the six various Exotic gear pieces, and one of two gear pieces that was introduced for the Titan class—the other one being, of course, the Hoarfrost-Z chest armor.

The helm is created specifically for Titans that use the Code of the Siegebreaker, boosting them as well as their Sunspots, which can be created with melee, grenade, and Sun Warrior kills. As soon as the active Sun Warrior Titan passes through the Sunspot, melee and grenade abilities begin regenerating quicker along with the duration and damage of the Super increasing, making the Loreley Splendor Helm an extremely resourceful piece of gear for Titans to possess.