How to get the Limitless Horizon emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall

One of the best things about modern gaming is there are so many customization options for you to show your personality. In Destiny 2, players can do so through emblems, which are collectible digital items. You can use these to customize your nameplate.

There are several ways you can get emblems in Destiny 2. You can earn them by completing triumphs or in-game activities, some can be purchased through vendors, and others can be acquired through Bungie promotions.

And every month, there are generally new free codes you can redeem too. One of the latest emblems players can obtain is the Limitless Horizon emblem.

So, how do you get the Limitless Horizon emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to get the Limitless Horizon emblem, explained

While some emblems require hours of work or for you to purchase something, the Limitless Horizon emblem features a soft watercolor sky with clouds and stars. And it’s one of the easiest emblems to get in Destiny 2.

To redeem the code, you’ll need to go to the Bungie Code Redemption page and complete the following steps:

Log in to your Bungie account.

Enter the code: XMY-G9M-6XH

Click the ‘redeem’ button.

Once the code has been applied, log in to Destiny 2 and claim the Limitless Horizon emblem from your in-game Flair Collections.

So, if you’d like to add a new emblem to your collection, use the code above to get the Limitless Horizon emblem in Destiny 2 Lightfall.