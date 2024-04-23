How to get the Karve of the Worm ship in Destiny 2

One of Destiny 2‘s most stylish ships is back in a way. The return of the Whisper mission tweaked the classic A Thousand Wings ship to make Karve of the Worm, a slightly changed version of the original.

The Whisper mission returned to Destiny 2 with the Into the Light update, bringing in some new and old secrets with it. Whisper of the Worm is finally back as its reward, but players who venture into the mission can also earn the Karve of the Worm ship.

The ship is a take on its predecessor, A Thousand Wings, but it’s easy to differentiate the two—undoubtedly by Bungie’s design. If you’ve been eyeing players with A Thousand Wings in Orbit (like I’ve done for the past few years), you can finally get a similar version of it for yourself.

Here’s how you can add the Karve of the Worm ship to your collection in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Karve of the Worm ship in Destiny 2 (Oracular Seeker triumph)

Karve of the Worm is available by finding all Oracles in the Whisper mission and completing the Oracular Seeker triumph. Each time you destroy an Oracle, you’ll receive Karve of the Worm ship schematics to indicate you’re making progress toward the ship. If you broke the Oracles during the first week, you may have gotten more than one schematic, though that doesn’t affect how quickly you can unlock the ship.

It’s not exactly A Thousand Wings, but we’ll take it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The seven Oracles are spread around the Whisper mission on Legend, appearing in multiple instances of it. They’re all before the major combat sections, so it’s easy to grab them on Legend difficulty solo if you’re looking for this ship.

Karve of the Worm unlock requirements in Destiny 2

There are no major requirements to unlock the Karve of the Worm ship, other than potential power level differences. As part of Into the Light, it’s available for free, so there’s no prerequisite DLC for it. In theory, you can also unlock this ship without ever finishing the mission, too, which makes it an easy option if you’re looking to rock a stylish ship.

