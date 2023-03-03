How to get the Hunter Exotic Speedloader Slacks in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Speedloader Slacks are one of two new Exotics available in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion for Hunters. While their other Exotic armor piece focuses on the newly released Strand subclass, Speedloader Slacks take a swing at enhancing some more traditional strengths of the Hunter through the Dodge ability.

Whenever a player dodges with Speedloader Slacks equipped, they’ll be able to provide a whole plethora of buffs to them and their nearby allies with the “Tight Fit” perk—reload speed, weapon handling, and airborne effectiveness all get big bonuses. What’s more, those buffs can be increased by accruing final blows after using your class ability or by using your class ability again before the buff timer runs out. These incremental bonuses max out at five stacks.

The need to get additional kills could potentially limit how much of a support Exotic this can operate as within boss encounters, but pairing it with a Dodge ability such as Acrobat’s Dodge on the Solar subclass can turn your Hunter into a major source of instant utility. Providing the Radiant buff on top of Speedloader Slacks’ increases to reload speed and handling for all allies can make any damage phase a much easier affair.

How to get Speedloader Slacks in Destiny 2

To acquire the Speedloader Slacks, players have two potential avenues. You can either complete the Lightfall campaign on Legend difficulty and pick it up as a reward post-campaign from Nimbus, or you can grind Legend difficulty Lost Sectors solo.

Completing the Lightfall campaign on Legend difficulty is no easy task. It will not only net you a guaranteed set of 1770 gear to increase your Power quickly but also a free Exotic reward. Nimbus will give you the choice between Speedloader Slacks and Cyrtarachne’s Facade, so make sure to pick up the one you desire most to start with.

Bungie has also now made the campaign Exotic reward have a good set of base stats compared to those at the end of The Witch Queen—a great change that prompts less of a need to immediately grind for a better roll of the acquired armor piece.

Screengrab via Bungie

The other method is Lost Sectors. Every season, certain Lost Sectors can feature options for Legend and Master difficulty on a daily rotation. The recommended Power for these activities will be far above the Power you’re likely at after finishing the Lightfall campaign, but it’s easy enough to obtain after grinding out Powerful and Pinnacle reward sources.

Completions of Legend or Master difficulty Lost Sectors has the chance of dropping an Exotic armor piece. The type of Exotic armor that’s available is highlighted when hovering over the current featured Lost Sector, so if you want Speedloader Slacks, you’ll need to wait for a day when the featured reward is Exotic leg armor. Even then, a drop is not guaranteed, but do enough runs and you will eventually be rewarded with what you’re searching for.

Exotics you have not previously earned are always the ones that you will get first, so you don’t need to worry about grinding through tons of duplicate Exotic drops before getting the Speedloader Slacks if you’re all caught up on your collections.