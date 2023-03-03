How to progress the We Stand Unbroken quest in Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance

When Destiny 2 Lightfall’s campaign ends, the fight does not end.

Season 20 of Destiny 2, Season of Defiance, continues the battle against the Shadow Legion with a new seasonal quest line, a seasonal activity, and lots of seasonal gear. And it’s all centered around the one and only Queen Mara Sov of the Awoken.

Humanity has a very powerful ally in Mara Sov, and she is lending some of her immense power to you in Season of Defiance to assist the Vanguard in rescuing prisoners that the Shadow Legion have taken inside of their pyramid ships across the solar system.

Here’s all you need to know about the We Stand Unbroken quest line in Destiny 2 Lightfall and why you might get stuck in progressing it.

Destiny 2 We Stand Unbroken quest progress, explained

Image via Bungie

We Stand Unbroken is the seasonal quest for Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance, meaning it will take place over the course of the two-month-long season at the start of the Lightfall expansion.

There are 28 steps to the quest in total, but it cannot be completed all at once, as steps are rolled out each week with the weekly reset in Destiny 2 on Tuesday afternoons. This means progress in the quest is time-gated, and it can only be progressed after a certain period of time has elapsed.

This is how Destiny 2’s seasonal questlines have operated for several seasons now. It can be frustrating at times to want to progress and be unable to, but it’s a way of telling the story in a live-service game and keeping players coming back each week for more Destiny 2.

When you finish the quest’s available steps for the week, progress will be halted until the next weekly reset. The first time-gate for the We Stand Unbroken quest happens at step six, as seen in the image below.

Screengrab via Bungie

“The Vanguard and its allies are working to rescue more prisoners from the Shadow Legion,” it says. “The Queensguard will be called when their assistance is needed.”

This is just a long-winded way of saying “come back at weekly reset for the next quest step to become available.” When you’re walled off by the quest, it’s time to finish out the rest of your weekly activities in the game until it’s time to meet back up with Mara Sov and see what the next course of action will be.