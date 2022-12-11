How to get the cowboy-themed armor in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 offers a variety of armor sets for players to use, ranging from casual wear to deathly knight, going past Fortnite and Assassin’s Creed-inspired cosmetic on the way. With the release of Season of the Seraph, players also got a new option for fashion in the solar system: a cowboy-themed set.

To keep the theme in line with the addition of Legendary Tex Mechanica weapons in the game, Bungie also made a separate set that embodies the cowboy theme, complete with hats for all classes. Here’s how you can obtain the cowboy armor set.

How to unlock the cowboy armor set in Destiny 2

The cowboy armor set only drops from the Spire of the Watcher dungeon, which requires The Witch Queen‘s dungeon key pack. The Dungeon key costs 2,000 Silver ($20) and gives players access to both the Duality dungeon from Season of the Haunted and the Spire of the Watcher dungeon from Season of the Seraph. The dungeon key is also sold as part of The Witch Queen Deluxe edition.

The cowboy armor has a chance of dropping from all encounters of the dungeon, though each of the three encounters has its own drop pool. This means you might need a few full runs of Spire of the Watcher to unlock the full armor set, and possibly more to unlock it on your other characters.

Once you’ve obtained an armor piece, you can transmog it to wear the cowboy fashion regardless of which Legendary armor piece you’re using. If you’re looking to get a cowboy hat for your hunter, for instance, you’ll have to go after the cloak and not the helmet. This means you can have a cowboy hat on no matter what armor or Exotic you’re using, much to the joy of Wormhusk users.