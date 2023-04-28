How to get the Among Us emblem in Destiny 2

There’s an impostor among us in Destiny 2, and it’s not just Savathûn possessing Osiris again. Destiny 2 is finally getting some in-game content as part of its collaboration with Among Us, which launched officially alongside the shooter’s Lightfall expansion on Feb. 28.

The in-game content reached Among Us early, with a slew of cosmetics reaching the airlocks at the end of February. Crewmates got outfits styled after each of the three playable classes, as well as Osiris, Caiatl, and Saint-14 and other minor pieces such as a Ghost and a Pouka.

Destiny 2‘s side of the bargain is finally available for players as well, in the form of the Airlock Invitation emblem. This design takes on some blue and red, with the shape of Among Us‘ iconic crewmate standing in front of a flame with a glint in its helmet. As an extra joke, the Morse code in the emblem also translates to “Amogus,” a play on how the game has been jokingly called.

The Airlock Invitation emblem surfaced in databases such as DestinyEmblemCollector with the launch of Lightfall, and guardians have spent months wondering how to obtain it. Luckily for them, though, they can finally get their hands on the Among Us-inspired emblem. Here’s what you need to do to score this one for your collection.

Image via DestinyEmblemCollector

How to redeem the Airlock Invitation Among Us emblem in Destiny 2

Head to Bungie’s official code redemption page.

Log in to your Bungie account and your platform of choice

Use the code HN3-7K9-93G

After you’ve redeemed the code, you can find the Among Us emblem in your collections. If you’re logged into Destiny 2, you may have to return to the character select screen for the Airlock Invitation emblem to appear in your collections.

You can’t call an emergency meeting to kick the Strike speedrunners that get in the way of your bounties, but this emblem might be the next best thing.