Destiny 2 has a new treat for Among Us fans—and you can get it for free

The Traveler has been acting very sus lately.

There just may be an impostor among your fireteam in Destiny 2.

The latest piece of collaboration between Bungie’s RPG FPS and Among Us has been revealed, and it’s a lovely in-game emblem that players can equip in Destiny 2 to show off their sus behavior in a different space-themed game.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Airlock Invitation emblem and its code were teased through a Twitter exchange between Destiny and Among Us on April 26 and later revealed in Bungie’s weekly blog post. It’s a nice-looking emblem with red and dark blue flare, featuring an ever-so-subtle take on one of the Among Us characters.

Even if you’re not a fan of Among Us, the emblem is cool and worth equipping since it’s innocuous enough that it’s not blatantly from the popular social deduction game that has been tearing up friendships for the past few years.

The partnership between Destiny 2 and Among Us began in February with the launch of Lightfall when Among Us added some Guardian-themed cosmetics to its in-game store. As part of the collaboration, the DLC will be available to purchase through the end of May.

The emblem can be redeemed for free on Bungie’s code redemption page by entering this code:

HN3-7K9-93G

Enjoy, Guardians. But don’t be too sussy or else you may get kicked from your fireteam.