How to get Swarmers in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The long-awaited Lightfall DLC for critically acclaimed MMO Destiny 2 has arrived, adding loads of new story, equipment, and PvE content for fans to enjoy. Among the brand new additions is the exotic leg armor, Swarmers.

Most users are just beginning to sink their teeth into what Destiny 2 Lightfall has to offer, but some are reaching the end of the game’s updated story and are curious about when and how they’ll be able to get their hands some of the new Strand subclass-specific exotics.

So here’s how you can get the exotic leg armor Swarmers that are perfect for Broodweaver Warlocks in Lightfall.

How to unlock the Swarmers leg armor in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Getting the Swarmers in Destiny 2 Lightfall is easier said than done. You’ll have to beat the Lightfall campaign on Legendary difficulty while playing as the Warlock class, and the same goes for the new Hunter and Titan campaign exotics.

You can beat the Lightfall campaign in any way you’d like: solo or with a group, all in one sitting, or in multiple play sessions, but just make sure to have the difficulty set to Legendary if you want to receive the Swarmers as a reward for completion.

Swarmers are a very unique exotic for the Warlock class in Lightfall. The newly added leg armor is made for the new Warlock Strand subclass, Broodweaver, and causes Threadlings to erupt from Strand Tangles when shot by a Warlock wearing the Swarmers exotic.

Strand Tangles spawn from enemies that have been defeated with Strand weapons or abilities and can be picked up and thrown as a projectile, or, when wearing Swarmers, can be shot to create several Threadlings that will seek out and attack enemies.