Bungie responds to Destiny 2 Lightfall backlash with Strand update, promises ‘this is just the beginning’ of the story

After just a few days, gamers everywhere are beginning to finish the story campaign of Destiny 2 Lightfall—and the verdicts are coming in droves.

The response to Destiny 2 Lightfall’s storyline has been lukewarm at best, with many personalities within the community speaking out against it, including MyNameisByf, the most popular Destiny lore YouTuber there is.

Many of the complaints surrounding Lightfall’s campaign are that it was a glorified quest to obtain the Strand subclass and did not really add much to the game’s story, only adding more questions and not answering many existing ones.

In this week’s blog post, Bungie indirectly addressed some of the concerns, basically saying that the storyline of the expansion will be told throughout seasonal content drops in 2023.

“We know there are still plenty of questions left unanswered at the end of Lightfall’s campaign that you’re all eagerly awaiting answers to,” Bungie said. “As the events of Season of Defiance get into full swing this week, know that this is just the beginning of the next year of storytelling that will connect the events of Lightfall and The Final Shape. We can’t wait for the community to learn more about The Witness’s origins, its objective, and the ways we can thwart it and its disciples throughout Season of the Deep, as well as Seasons 22 and 23 later this year.”

In another quick response, Bungie changed up on its decision to time-gate some of the new subclass’ Fragments, electing to enable them to be unlocked for all players in an update late last night.

“As more players complete the Lightfall campaign and get their hands on Strand, we’ve heard the initial and constructive feedback,” Bungie said. “As with any new subclass in Destiny 2, we want to make sure Strand feels great in players’ hands once they’ve realized its full power, and that evolution doesn’t stop at day one.”

While Strand is now more customizable, it appears that players looking for a more satisfying payoff from the storyline will have to continue to play Lightfall throughout the year’s seasonal storylines to find it.