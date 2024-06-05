Destiny 2’s The Final Shape has given players plenty of powerful Exotic weapons, but the Solar-based Still Hunt might beat the competition in terms of uniqueness. This sniper rifle lets players charge up a Golden Gun shot, even if they’re not on a Hunter.

Still Hunt, affectionately known as the Golden Gun sniper, comes straight out of Cayde’s arsenal as a thank you, and the Hunter could hardly have picked a more representative gift. Here’s how you can add this sniper to your collection in Destiny 2.

How to get Still Hunt in Destiny 2

He's back with style.

Still Hunt drops as part of The Final Shape’s post-campaign quest, Wild Card. This quest is somewhat long and split into a few objectives, but it approaches an important theme with Cayde and Crow’s adventures within the Pale Heart—and what they mean outside the Traveler.

If you haven’t completed the campaign, you must wait until you unlock the Wild Card mission. This Solar 90rpm Exotic sniper is a reward for completing the quest, so the path to it is somewhat straightforward (even though the mission is a bit long).

What does Still Hunt do in Destiny 2?

A superb gun.

Still Hunt lets you use the alternate fire to shoot three Golden Gun bullets. As a bonus, it also works with Celestial Nighthawk to power up a single high-damaging round. Here are its intrinsic traits and perks:

Cayde’s Retribution (Intrinsic): Picking up Orbs of Power or landing precision hits charges this weapon’s meter. Hold the reload button once charged to fire.

Picking up Orbs of Power or landing precision hits charges this weapon’s meter. Hold the reload button once charged to fire. Golden Munitions (Trait): Refills your magazine when activating your Golden Gun shot.

Refills your magazine when activating your Golden Gun shot. Sharpshooter (Trait): Grants passive bonuses to ADS speed, target acquisition, and flinch resistance, with bigger values once Golden Gun mode is active.

Filling up the Golden Gun meter takes six critical hits—just enough to get it in a single mag if you can land all of them—or around 10 to 12 Orbs of Power, based on our testing. This means it’s relatively easy to charge up its Golden Gun mode, especially if you (or your allies) can generate many Orbs of Power.

Once you activate its Golden Gun shot, the screen will show a unique chat message saying you’re using Cayde’s Retribution, much like it would in any other Super, and there’s even a unique animation when casting. If you see this message while in the Crucible, be careful.

Style and damage.

Does Still Hunt have a catalyst in Destiny 2?

Still Hunt doesn’t have a catalyst listed in Collections, so players can assume it doesn’t have a catalyst ready as of The Final Shape‘s launch. Bungie can go back to old Exotics and give them catalysts, though, so guardians can hold out hope for it in the future.

