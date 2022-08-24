With the launch of Destiny 2‘s 18th season, Season of Plunder, comes the arrival of a new piece of Exotic armor for the burly Titan class, the Point-Contact Cannon Brace gauntlets.

These new gauntlets are a must-have for Titan characters that have embraced the electric ways of the new Arc 3.0 subclass. When the Exotic is equipped, defeating targets with the new Thunderclap melee restores melee energy, and targets near you suffer lightning strikes that increase in range if you are Amplified.

Looking to become the Guardian of Lightning? Here’s how you can get your hands on the Point-Contact Cannon Brace Exotic gauntlets.

How to get Point-Contact Cannon Brace Exotic gauntlets in Destiny 2

Image via Bungie

The Point-Contact Cannon Brace Exotic gauntlets are in the Exotic reward rotation for completing Solo Legend or Master Lost Sectors. These extra difficult versions of Lost Sectors feature tougher enemies, more hazards, and must be accomplished with a locked inventory (no switching weapons).

If you complete it by yourself, you’ll have a chance at collecting the Exotic reward. But it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get the Exotic you’re looking for. The Legend or Master Lost Sectors move each day, and each day they reward an Exotic in a different slot: Head, Chest, Arms, Legs, or Class item.

Image via Bungie

You’ll also have to complete the Solo Legend or Master Lost Sector as the Titan class too, on a day where the reward is an Exotic piece of armor for Arms. Additionally, you’ll have to have already completed that Lost Sector normally for the Legend or Master version to even appear. It’s also not guaranteed to drop for you even if you complete it. Completing the Lost Sector on Master gives you better odds, but it is considerably harder.

It may seem like a lengthy and frustrating trial to get the Point-Contact Cannon Brace gauntlets, and it is. You need to complete the extra hard Lost Sector by yourself on a day where it could be rewarded and get lucky with the drop odds. But the reward is so worth it.