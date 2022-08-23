All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: Season 18

Plunder away.

Image via Bungie

With the launch of a new Destiny 2 season, Season of Plunder, comes a new season pass full of rewards to unlock. Like any other season, the best way to level up your season pass quickly is by completing bounties and the seasonal challenges.

A new collection of 10 seasonal challenges are released each week, with objectives that require you to participate in all sorts of activities like the seasonal questline, strikes, Crucible, Gambit, and much more.

Here’s a comprehensive list of all the season challenges you should expect during Destiny 2‘s 18th season, Season of Plunder.

Week one Season of Plunder challenges

Image via Bungie

Here are all 10 seasonal challenges for week one of Season of Plunder.

Challenge NameChallenge ObjectivesChallenge Rewards
Successful ExpeditionObtain three Plundered Umbral Energy from Treasure ChestsRepute, Challenger XP
Antiquarian IReturn the first relic to the H.E.L.M., and defeat opponents on EuropaRepute, Challenger XP+
Fire DisciplineComplete three Ketchcrash activities and activate five cannons on your Ketch.Challenger XP
Shaper IShape three unique Seasonal weaponsChallenger XP
Europa ActivitiesComplete bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors on Europa.Challenger XP+, Bright Dust
Taking All ChallengersComplete three weekly playlist challengesChallenger XP+, Bright Dust
Long-Range CalibrationCalibrate Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace Rifles on Europa. Bonus progressed earned in Lost Sectors.Challenger XP+, Bright Dust
Dredgin’ Up VictoryComplete Gambit matches. Bonus progress earned for wins.Challenger XP+, Bright Dust
Flourish of PowerDefeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super activities.Challenger XP+, Bright Dust
The Fallen FallDefeat Fallen in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Bonus progress earned for defeating tougher combatants.Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

The ability to accomplish many of these challenges will be unlocked by progressing through the main seasonal questline.

At the end of the season, players can earn a large pile of Bright Dust by completing all the seasonal challenges.