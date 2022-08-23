All Destiny 2 Season of Plunder challenges: Season 18

With the launch of a new Destiny 2 season, Season of Plunder, comes a new season pass full of rewards to unlock. Like any other season, the best way to level up your season pass quickly is by completing bounties and the seasonal challenges.

A new collection of 10 seasonal challenges are released each week, with objectives that require you to participate in all sorts of activities like the seasonal questline, strikes, Crucible, Gambit, and much more.

Here’s a comprehensive list of all the season challenges you should expect during Destiny 2‘s 18th season, Season of Plunder.

Week one Season of Plunder challenges

Image via Bungie

Here are all 10 seasonal challenges for week one of Season of Plunder.

Challenge Name Challenge Objectives Challenge Rewards Successful Expedition Obtain three Plundered Umbral Energy from Treasure Chests Repute, Challenger XP Antiquarian I Return the first relic to the H.E.L.M., and defeat opponents on Europa Repute, Challenger XP+ Fire Discipline Complete three Ketchcrash activities and activate five cannons on your Ketch. Challenger XP Shaper I Shape three unique Seasonal weapons Challenger XP Europa Activities Complete bounties, patrols, public events, and Lost Sectors on Europa. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Taking All Challengers Complete three weekly playlist challenges Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Long-Range Calibration Calibrate Pulse Rifles, Bows, and Trace Rifles on Europa. Bonus progressed earned in Lost Sectors. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Dredgin’ Up Victory Complete Gambit matches. Bonus progress earned for wins. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust Flourish of Power Defeat Guardians in the Mayhem playlist with Super activities. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust The Fallen Fall Defeat Fallen in Vanguard playlists or strikes. Bonus progress earned for defeating tougher combatants. Challenger XP+, Bright Dust

The ability to accomplish many of these challenges will be unlocked by progressing through the main seasonal questline.

At the end of the season, players can earn a large pile of Bright Dust by completing all the seasonal challenges.