Destiny 2‘s Season of Plunder is bringing fans a new activity, a new Exotic, and a host of seasonal rewards—with even more up for grabs for players who buy the Season of the Plunder season pass. And, as its name suggests, the season is filled with pirate-themed goodies for players to get their hands on, including an armor set and a series of weapons.

The Season of Plunder will give players access to the Ketchcrash activity, which lets players engage in six-vs-six ship-to-ship combat, as well as the new Expedition activity and the Pirate Hideouts weekly mission. This will also give you access to the seasonal arsenal. Season pass holders get access to the Delicate Tomb fusion rifle straight away, while non-season-owners will have to wait until they reach seasonal level 35 to obtain it.

Here’s how you can buy the Season of Plunder pass in Destiny 2.

How to buy the Season of Plunder season pass in Destiny 2

To buy the Season of the Plunder season pass, you’ll need some Silver on hand. Silver is Destiny 2‘s premium currency, and players must buy it with cash. The season pass costs 1,000 Silver ($9.99), an amount that can be bought on some retailers (like Steam) or straight from the Eververse store in the Tower (or straight from your menu).

If you want to buy Silver from your game, head to the Eververse store and click the Buy Silver button on the top right. There, you can select the amount of Silver you want, though you’ll need 1,000 Silver to buy the Season of Plunder season pass.

Alternatively, you can purchase the Season of Plunder Silver Bundle in your storefront of choice, which gives players 1,700 Silver and an Exotic emote for $14.99. This offering allows you to buy the full season pass, plus adds 700 Silver (enough for a weapon ornament). This is a one-off purchase, however, so if you’re looking for more Silver, you’ll have to buy the normal Silver packs.