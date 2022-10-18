How to get Mechabre, the new Festival of the Lost sniper rifle in Destiny 2

It wouldn’t be a Festival of the Lost celebration in Destiny 2 without new event loot to chase, and that new loot this time around comes in the form of the Legendary Arc sniper rifle Mechabre. Rocking an iconic design and color scheme no doubt inspired by Mobile Suit Gundam, it’s a perfect complimentary piece to the three mech-themed armor sets available in the store.

Mechabre is an Aggressive Frame sniper rifle with an uncharacteristically low zoom that matches its more nimble Adaptive Frame counterparts, and also comes equipped with a new origin trait: Search Party. Search Party alone serves as an intrinsic alternative to Snapshot Sights, but Mechabre still comes with classic perk choices like Opening Shot, Moving Target, and intriguing newcomers like Perpetual Motion to make for great potential builds.

The weapon will only be obtainable throughout the runtime of Festival of the Lost, which ends on Nov. 8. This means players will want to make sure they grind for all of the rolls they want of Mechabre before the window of opportunity closes and they’ll have to wait another year to try again.

Mechabre sniper rifle in Destiny 2′s Festival of the Lost quest location

Gone But Not Forgotten

The first path the majority of players will get their first drop of Mechabre from is the “Gone But Not Forgotten” quest. Players can acquire this quest by talking to Eva Levante in the Tower Courtyard, and is required to begin participating in the event’s many festivities. The quest acts as a tutorial for the Festival of the Lost, having players don a Festival mask, acquire Spectral Pages, and then manifest them by killing Headless Ones in a Haunted Sector activity.

When you complete the tutorial, talk to Eva Levante again to cap off the quest and she will hand you a free roll of the Mechabre Legendary sniper rifle.

Haunted Sectors

To grind out more drops of Mechabre, players will want to run Festival of the Lost’s Haunted Sectors activity. The node can be accessed from the Tower and has fireteams of three summon and kill boss enemies known as the Headless Ones.

At the end of the activity, after killing the final boss, a chest will spawn that often awards players with one of the four currently available Festival of the Lost weapons: BrayTech Werewolf, Jurassic Green, Horror Story, and Mechabre. The lack of a refined path to acquiring the new sniper rifle exclusively can be frustrating, but Haunted Sectors will make up the bulk of your playtime during the event’s runtime. Clocking in at around only 10 minutes or less for each run, it won’t be long before your vault is filled with Mechabre rolls to sift through.