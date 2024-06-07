How to get and use Memory Vestige Light and Darkness in Destiny 2

The Pale Heart holds many secrets and new consumables for you to find and use in Destiny 2. The Memory Vestige Light and Darkness are two new items in The Final Shape, and here’s everything you need to know about how to get and use them.

How to get Memory Vestiges in Destiny 2

How to get Memory Vestige Light

You can get around five Vestiges from one Cyst. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Memory Vestige Light drops from glowing yellow bar enemies in the Cyst missions as a part of the Alone in the Dark questline in Destiny 2 The Final Shape. There are six Cysts to complete, so follow the questline and kill every enemy possible in those missions.

From what I played, the enemies aren’t farmable. This means you have to play every Cyst and kill every enemy to get the maximum Memory Vestige Light. Don’t worry if you missed any during your first run, as Cysts are replayable and can be found on the map.

How to get Memory Vestige Darkness

At least you can do them wherever and whenever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Memory Vestige Darkness drops after completing an event with the corrupted chest, like the Purifying. Look for corrupted chests across The Pale Heart before completing the event, then get the Vestige. The minigames vary depending on the chest location, but all of them are short and straightforward.

How to use Memory Vestige Light and Darkness in Destiny 2

Each memory has a story to tell. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Memory Vestiges are needed to unlock Prismatic Fragments in The Final Shape. Once you have five of the same Memory Vestige, they transform into a specific Memory. You can then track the Memory on the map to find the Prismatic Chest and unlock a new Fragment. Keep an eye out for the Near the Objective buff in the bottom left of your screen, as it might help you find the chest.

For every Prismatic Fragment, you need a specific Memory, so I recommend familiarizing yourself with the list of all Prismatic Fragments and how to unlock them.

