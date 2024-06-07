The Pale Heart holds many activities and missions for you to do after you complete The Final Shape campaign in Destiny 2, including smaller events like Purifying.

Recommended Videos

The Purifying event is one of The Pale Heart Pathfinder’s objectives in The Final Shape. Here’s everything you need to know about the Purifying event and how to complete it in Destiny 2.

How to do the Purifying event in Destiny 2

Time to help the Traveler. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To find the Purifying event, open your Pathfinder from the map and select the objective to start tracking it. The event should now be highlighted with a white diamond. My objective was located in The Divide region and was called Frozen Fairway. However, the event could have multiple locations, depending on your Pathfinder.

Once you reach the target location, a corrupted chest should spawn. It took me a few tries, so if it doesn’t spawn for you, go back to orbit and reload into the destination. Also, make sure to defeat any nearby enemies, just to be sure.

Interact with the chest to begin the event. Here’s how to complete the Purifying event in Destiny 2:

Locate the Darkness tumbleweed Push the tumbleweed to the Light platform before the timer expires Interact with the chest to dispel corruption

From A to B. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Both the tumbleweed and the target platform are marked on your map, so it should be very straightforward. The timer is 90 seconds, which is more than enough, but I recommend shooting the tumbleweed to move it around faster. Just make sure not to send it off a cliff by accident.

After completing the event, remember to collect your Pathfinder rewards and check what’s next on your list. Completing Pathfinder objectives is a great way to farm the Ergo Sum sword that can roll random Exotic weapon perks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy