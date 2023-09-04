How to get a guaranteed red-border chest in Crota’s End in Destiny 2

If you’re going after the Crota’s End weapons, Bungie has continued the tradition and added a guaranteed Deepsight chest in the raid—but, as usual, you’ll need to finish a puzzle before you can obtain your extra red-border loot.

The guaranteed Deepsight chest has been a staple addition of raids since Vow of the Disciple released alongside The Witch Queen and the weapon crafting system. Once per week per account, players have access to a guaranteed red-border weapon from the raid. The first weapon you buy from the raid vendor will also have Deepsight Resonance, so in total, players have at least two red borders each week (with one of them being up to their choice).

To get the guaranteed red-border chest at the end of the raid, players need to find and interact with three Hive statues in a specific order that changes when you launch the activity. As far as Deepsight puzzles go, this is closer to Root of Nightmares (with three fixed locations) rather than Vow of the Disciple (with a myriad of secret rooms).

Spawning this chest requires you to make a full, fresh run and doesn’t allow for any checkpoints. You can only get loot from this chest once a week per account, though the Deepsight puzzle itself won’t go away. Here’s how to obtain the guaranteed red-border chest on Crota’s End, as shown by content creator and Deepsight puzzle extraordinaire Skarrow9.

How to spawn the Crota’s End guaranteed Deepsight chest

When you first load into the raid, you’ll spawn at the Hellmouth. Before building the first bridge that leads to the Abyss encounter, you’ll need to look around and find three pairs of Hive statues in the distance, across from you. One of the statues in each pair will be lit, which will be essential to spawning the guaranteed red-border chest. The easiest way to spot these is from the end of the bridge, before grabbing the Chalice of Light and before the Thralls spawn in, though you can look at them at any point before jumping down into the Hellmouth.

The first set of statues is to your left, above a cave. The second set is on the right, on an overlook that looms above the Hellmouth, close to the derelict Moon facilities. The third and final pair will be on a ledge below you and on the right. You should have no trouble spotting it from the bridge as long as you look down and to your right since the neon-green glow is a bit of a telltale sign. Keep track of what statue is glowing in each pair.

The first sets are easy to spot… Screenshot by Dot Esports …but you might miss the third. Screenshot by Dot Esports Notice the glow on the left statue… Screenshot by Dot Esports … on the right statue… Screenshot by Dot Esports And again on the right statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The glowing statues will be the answer to spawning the chest that drops a guaranteed Deepsight if you beat Crota. You’ll need to light up three Hive statues located within Crota’s End, mirroring the order and disposition of the Hive statues at the entrance of the raid.

In our example, the answer is left, right, and right. We’ll need to find the matching sets of statues across Crota’s End and light them up in the same combination—left, right, and right—to spawn the chest at the end of the raid. The statues are scattered across the Bridge encounter and in Crota’s throne room, but they’re not so neatly bundled or easily visible. Here’s where you can find them within the Crota’s End raid.

Statue locations for the guaranteed Deepsight within Crota’s End

There are three sets of statues located within Crota’s End. Two of them are on opposite sides of the Bridge encounter while the final cluster is on the final arena of the raid, where you fight both Ir Yût and Crota.

First statue: Bridge encounter

The first set of statues will be by the Bridge to the Oversoul. Once you enter the area, you’ll notice there are two rooms at ground level, below the elevated walkway you load into, each with Crota’s symbol on the outer walls. The direction of these rooms relates to the entrance, while you face the bridge. Since we had left-right-right, we’ll go to the room on the left side of the spawn area (where you put the raid banner) and trigger the statue there. If your first set of statues has the flame on the right, drop down and go to the room below you and to the right.

Getting the right statue will tell you that a choice echoes into the future, indicating you’re ready for the next set.

If you have your back toward the bridge, your directions will feel reversed, but don’t forget it counts from the spawn location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Second statue: also on the Bridge encounter

The second set of statues is across the bridge, almost in a mirrored position compared to the first one. After you’ve crossed the bridge, you’ll find the second area is also split into left, middle, and right. There will be a statue on the far corner of both left and right, so light up whichever matches up with your sequence. These statues also follow the orientation based on the spawn room, so make sure you have your back toward the bridge to get the combination right. Since we had left-right-right, we’ll take the one on the right side of the area with our backs to the spawn point.

You may not need to invert the directions on this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Third statue: Crota’s Throne Room

The final set of statues stands in Crota’s Throne Room, which is also the venue of the fight against Ir Yût. You’ll find these on some ledges above where ir Yût normally stands and above the spawn zone in the Crota boss fight. Again, these directions relate to the entrance, so make sure you’re facing the Oversoul to know which way is left and which is right. Since our code ended with right, we jumped over the ledge and hit the one on the right facing the Oversoul (or left if you have your back to it).

Just go to the ledge above where you spawn and activate the last statue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve done all three correctly, a message will pop up on the left side of your screen saying that “a balance is reached. To the victor go the final spoils.” This indicates you’ve completed the Deepsight puzzle, and all you need to do is take down Crota for your extra rewards.

