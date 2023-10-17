If you’ve fired up Destiny 2 only to see an error message saying: “Due to increased traffic, login services to Destiny 2 are currently being throttled. Please stay on this screen until login services stabilize and you are logged into Destiny 2,” you may be wondering if there’s an immediate fix you can try to remedy the error.

Some Destiny 2 errors are client-sided, meaning a fault on your end that can be remedied, while others are server-sided affecting everyone at once.

What is the “Login services are throttled” error in Destiny 2?

This is what the error looks like. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The “Login services are throttled” error in Destiny 2 pops up when the game’s servers are overwhelmed by too many players trying to log in at once. This usually happens when a new expansion comes out or after the servers have been down for maintenance. To manage this overload, the developers slow down the login process.

How to fix “Login services are throttled” error in Destiny 2

In short, there’s no direct fix for the “Login services are throttled” error in Destiny 2. Your best bet is to just hang tight on the starting screen and wait it out until things clear up and you can log in smoothly.

For those feeling impatient and wanting to ensure the issue isn’t on their side, you can try relaunching the game, restarting your computer or console, or even rebooting your modem. At least this way, you’ll confirm whether it’s an issue on your end on or Bungie’s.

However, it’s likely these steps won’t fix the problem as it’s a server-side issue, which is out of your hands. It’s a drag to wait, but the servers have a limit, and problems start when too many players try to join at the same time.

But don’t worry, it’s not just you; it happens to everyone. The developers often post updates on social media to let players know what’s going on and how long the wait might be. You can also check out the server-status page. Usually, they fix it pretty quickly, so you won’t have to wait long before you’re back in the game.

