Destiny 2 servers experiencing heavy connection issues, API integration is disabled

Destiny 2 players who wanted to dive into Lightfall and grind Neomuna reputation have a new issue ahead of them. The game’s servers started experiencing heavy issues today, leading to frequent disconnects, errors, and even a server queue. Bungie also disabled API integration, effectively disconnecting vital third-party apps for players.

Among the issues, players have reported an increased frequency of error codes weasel, chicken, and plum. Weasel and chicken are basic networking errors, while plum relates to a problem with Destiny 2‘s built-in BattlEye anti-cheat and can be caused by connection outages. Guardians who did get in could receive a constant flurry of the infamous “contacting Destiny servers” message or be placed in a server queue upon logging back in.

“Due to increased traffic, login services to Destiny 2 are currently being throttled,” the loading screen message reads. “Please stay on this screen until login services stabilize and you are logged into Destiny 2.”

Screengrab via Bungie

The connection issues surrounding Destiny 2 started skyrocketing at approximately 6:20pm CT today. Reports-based website Downdetector lists a meteoric rise in the issues around that time, going from nine reports of problems to a whopping 9,558 in a matter of minutes.

At the time, Destiny 2 was undergoing background maintenance ahead of Hotfix 7.0.0.3. The developer extended the time period until 8pm CT, then pushed the timeline to 10pm CT. Other potential extensions aren’t off the table.

Bungie acknowledged the issues around 10 minutes after they started, using its support page to say it was investigating. Around 20 minutes after acknowledging the occurrences, the company also officially disabled “all integration features on bungie.net, including the API,” Bungie tweeted. This means a series of third-party tools are cut off from access.

It’s unclear how long the interruptions to the Destiny 2 servers and the API will last, and Bungie continues to investigate the issues. Players who want to keep up-to-date with Destiny 2‘s server status should keep their eyes on the Bungie Help Twitter page, which the developer uses to inform players about issues, fixes, and timelines.

As of its latest update, the company is “continuing to investigate” the issues.