How to fix error code WEASEL in Destiny 2

Nothing strikes fear in the heart of Destiny 2 Guardians everywhere like a small mammal.

Hive gods? Nothing. Giant Vex monstrosities? Easy cake. Huge Cabal warriors? That’s pie. But a weasel? Horrifying. Truly, truly horrifying in the worst way possible.

Destiny 2’s error codes have fun names, and WEASEL is one of them. But there’s nothing fun about what happens when error code WEASEL strikes. It means you can’t play Destiny 2 due to some kind of internet issue, and that’s a scary thought.

“WEASEL is a split-off error that was previously grouped under CENTIPEDE,” says Bungie. “This split helps expedite investigations and fixes and will be easier to understand the specific issue the player is experiencing.”

Bungie’s help page for WEASEL has a few suggestions on how to fix the error, and they are as follows:

Before proceeding any further, we strongly recommend switching from WiFi to a wired connection, at least temporarily. This is an important first troubleshooting step to rule out WiFi signal strength/stability as a possible culprit.

If you are repeatedly experiencing this error code, please follow our Network Troubleshooting Guide.

If you’ve experienced this error code and you can no longer launch Destiny, please power cycle your console. This can be done by holding the “Power” button for 5 to 10 seconds, until the console resets.

WEASEL errors will also appear to players that have been banned from the game. Bungie says that “this specific WEASEL error is a result of, not the cause of, their Destiny ban.”

More often than not, however, WEASEL errors come in droves when Destiny 2’s servers are experiencing some sort of issue. These problems crop up from time to time, but they happen most often on or around the release of a new expansion or new seasonal content when the servers are getting overloaded with players.

If this is the case, odds are there’s no fix that can be made on your end at the time. If many players are experiencing WEASEL errors at once, a solution will have to come from Bungie’s end, and all players can do is wait for news by keeping an eye on the @BungieHelp Twitter page for updates.