Destiny 2 is finally giving Titans some love, with buffs coming next month

Titans felt left behind in Destiny 2 since the release of The Final Shape expansion, and Bungie is addressing the issue by buffing two Titan supers.

In a livestream on July 9 and a weekly blog post on July 11, the developer revealed multiple balancing changes coming to Destiny 2 in early August, including a buff to two Titan supers: Twilight Arsenal and Hammer of Sol. The buff increases both supers’ damage against bosses and minibosses, making them more potent.

Twilight Arsenal is about to get even better. Images via Bungie. Remixed by Dot Esports

Out of all three classes in Destiny 2, Titans feel underwhelming compared to Hunters, who dominate the damage leaderboards with Celestial Nighthawk, and Warlocks, who have a versatile kit. Players already pointed out how the Titans were a “dead weight” during the Salvation’s Edge raid race, especially since they don’t have many decent ranged super options.

This buff is seemingly here to address this issue and make the only ranged supers Titans have in their arsenal more viable. It does feel a little weird Bungie decided to leave out Thundercrash. Even though you can’t Superman punch The Witness in Salvation’s Edge, players on Reddit on July 11 agreed it should be the highest damage Titan super and have a lower cooldown.

Other balancing changes we can expect to see in early August are a nerf to Still Hunt synergy with Celestial Nighthawk and adjustments to Hunter’s Swarm Grenades and Threaed Specter Aspect that were dominating PvP over the past few weeks. This should improve the Crucible experience, even if the Storm’s Edge super remains untouched.

