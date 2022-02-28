How to fix Error Code Centipede in Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen has an onslaught of error codes that help a player determine why they disconnected from the game. Each code has its own specific problem that gets highlighted and one of these is known as error code Centipede, which signifies a connection issue.

Unlike its counterpart Error code Boar, which is primarily for console, error code centipede mostly appears when there is a connection error for PC players, although it can also appear on the console. Error code centipede occurs when you try to log in as your character and your game crashes soon after. These are ways that you can fix this troublesome error code.

Fixes for Error Code Centipede

Image via Bungie

Unstable Wifi connection has been seen as the main cause for error code Centipede. To avoid this, Destiny 2 The Witch Queen’s developer Bungie recommends a wired connection for this.

If that does not work, check if your NAT is Strict or a Type Three. If it is, then reset your NAT to an open or Type One state. If you are using a connection at a University or public network, however, then contact your network administrator to help resolve that issue.

Finally, make sure you update your game to match the patch updates and restart your console completely, which will help fix the error code centipede and get you back on your campaign through one of Destiny’s longest campaigns.

Destiny 2 The Witch Queen is Bungie’s latest Destiny expansion and was released on Feb. 22. Destiny 2’s latest game title is available on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, and Microsoft Windows for PC.