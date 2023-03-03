Neomuna, a new location in Destiny 2 Lightfall is riddled with collectible action figures scattered throughout the city that resemble Cloud Striders, the cybernetic warriors who defend the land. Players need to collect them all in order to complete the They’re Not Dolls Triumph.

As with most collectibles, some are harder to find than others. The action figure located in the Irkalla Complex is particularly tricky, since Irkalla Complex can only be accessed after the campaign, and even then, players need to follow a specific set of steps.

For that reason, knowing where to look and what to do can make a world of difference. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to find the Irkalla Complex Action Figure in Destiny 2 Lightfall

The Irkalla Complex is located deep within Zephyr Concourse. To get there, head to Zephyr Concourse from Strider’s Gate, turn right, and enter the building leading to the ESI Terminal. It’s perched above walkways patrolled by Cabal. If you’re having trouble finding it, you can see it on the map.

Screengrab via Bungie

From there, forge ahead until you reach the ESI Terminal, then turn left. Follow the path and eventually, the area will turn into the Irkalla Complex.

After that, move across several balconies and you’ll stumble across a portal like the one in Savathûn’s Throne World. Use it.

Screengrab via Bungie

Next, venture forth into the fortress through the fallen walls and look left to find a walk with a vent alongside a bundle of boxes. Climb onto the ledge using pipes and boxes, hop on the cooling duct, and climb above the wall. If you’ve done it right, you should be near three cannons.

Screengrab via Bungie

Climb on the first cannon and walk toward the edge. Aim your weapon where the artillery battery is aiming. You should see a small black shape appear in the distance around there. Fire your weapon, then repeat the process for the other cannons.

Screengrab via Bungie

Once you’ve successfully done it with all three, the Irkalla Complex Action Figure will appear near your feet.