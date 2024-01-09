How to find the Celestial Anomaly for the Constellation Pair quest in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 players have another Celestial Anomaly to chase. Like the first set of missions, you need to brave the Starcrossed mission on Legend to unlock the third catalyst for the Wish-Keeper Exotic bow, so it’s time to set foot in the Black Garden again.

If you’re caught up, completing the Constellation: Pair quest will get you another Wish-Keeper catalyst. This one lets you add Vorpal Weapon to this bow, which can give it some much-needed punch against tougher opponents. Of course, you have to find a Celestial Anomaly in the mission and clear it on Legend before you can add another catalyst to the bag. With Fireteam Finder, however, this task is far more manageable, especially since you don’t have to go at it alone (and those Cyclops hurt on Legend).

Here’s where you can find the third Celestial Anomaly, hidden in Destiny 2‘s Starcrossed mission.

Destiny 2: Where to find the Celestial Anomaly for Constellation: Pair in the Roost

The third Celestial Anomaly is once again located in the Starcrossed mission, so there’s no need to rush to the Dreaming City this week. The game will direct you to the Roost—a large, sprawling area that takes up most of Starcrossed. The Roost starts after you’ve cleared the puzzle with the three symbols, but you’re looking for a hidden area after the jumping puzzle. You don’t need to worry about this Celestial Anomaly until you take down the Elite Minotaur and Wyvern that appear together.

After you go through the transit mechanism and make it past the jumping section, you’ll come out into a small clearing with a couple of enemies. If you have your treasure detector mods on you, they may mark the nearby secret chest on a wall to the left, which you can grab with the Dam’s Gift buff in the next room. Take down the enemies and advance to the next area.

The orange buff works as a reference for the Celestial Anomaly and gets you a secret chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you spot the orange pool, look on the wall on the left side to find a crevice you can walk through. This leads to a circular room with the Celestial Anomaly in the middle and the constellation above you. Grab Wish-Keeper, shoot the starts, and form a portrait of Riven and Taranis to progress the quest. Don’t forget to grab the secret chest in the room behind you.

Look carefully or you may miss it. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Celestial Anomaly will be in the middle of this room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After that, all you need to do is complete Starcrossed on Legend to take home the Vorpal Refit catalyst, which grants adds Vorpal Weapon to your Wish-Keeper. This helps raise the bow’s utility against Champions and beefier targets, making it a good option if you plan to bring it on higher-end activities. Vorpal’s bonus is bigger on primaries, and the bow could use a little firepower to make it more competitive.