How to complete the Supernumerary Blitz triumph in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Destiny 2 Lightfall’s new destination Neomuna is full of mysteries.

The neon-soaked metropolis on Neptune was hidden from the rest of humanity for centuries. It’s up to the Guardians to unravel the story of Neomuna, the people who live there, and deal with the invading forces of the Cabal and the Vex to help them along the way.

Destiny 2 is also loaded up with triumphs for players to complete, with triumph score and further rewards sometimes offered. One of the new triumphs in Lightfall has Guardians scratching their heads due to the mystery behind it, but it can be finished easily with a good combination of luck and skill.

Here’s what you need to know about one of the triumphs for Neomuna in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How to halt the Minotaurs Supernumeros’ blitz in Destiny 2

Screengrab via Bungie

Supernumerary Blitz is a triumph that tasks players with halting “the Minotaurs Supernumeros’ blitz” and opening “the chest in the Vex Incursion Zone in Neomuna.” That’s a lot of weird words, so it seems confusing, but the task is quite simple.

It’s a simple task, but that doesn’t mean the triumph is easy to complete. As is the case with a lot of things in Destiny 2, there is some RNG involved in getting it done.

Finishing the Supernumerary Blitz triumph requires completing a rare public event. It spawns in at random in the Vex Incursion Zone, and is somewhat difficult to finish properly. But once you do, the triumph is yours.

Related: How to find the Vex Incursion Zone in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Once you’re in the Vex Incursion Zone for that particular day, the waiting game begins. Keep an eye on your Destination map for the special public event “Vex Strike Force Incoming!” to spawn in. It has a special blue icon, as seen in the image below.

Screengrab via Bungie

Once it spawns, be ready for a fight. You will need to kill six giant Minotaur Supernumeros enemies within the time period allotted. This is done by using Arc Craniums to take down their shields and then empty all of the damage you possibly can into them to kill them as fast as possible.

This event is nearly impossible solo, so you will either need to have a fireteam with you or get lucky and have random players in the area with you to complete the event properly. If you kill all six giant Minotaur enemies within the time limit, you will finish the event. But to secure the triumph, make sure to grab some sweet loot from the chest at the end, including a guaranteed exotic armor.