The neon-soaked city of Neomuna introduced to Destiny 2 with the Lightfall expansion has a lot of secrets and locations to explore, but the most important of these is the Vex Incursion Zone. It is a rotating modifier for Neomuna’s patrol zones, filling the currently spotlighted area with more powerful Vex combatants, greater rewards and the lucrative Vex Strike Force public event.

The Vex Incursion Zone is the focus for many of Lightfall’s post-campaign quests and Triumphs, so any session of exploration on the Neomuna streets is most efficiently spent within this designated section of the map. The Vex Strike Force public event is an especially useful activity to take advantage of in the rare instances that it is available, as the final chest upon completion rewards guaranteed Exotics—something few activities in the game offer.

Vex Strike Force is an incredibly rare event, most likely due to its lucrative final loot chest, but there’s still plenty to farm and do within the Vex Incursion Zone until it arrives. With Heroic Patrols, Strand sources and increased Strand Meditations drops, it’s the perfect spot to get properly acquainted with Neomuna and build up your reputation rank with Nimbus.

How to find the Vex Incursion Zone in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Screengrab via Bungie

Bungie made it easy to spot where the Vex Incursion Zone currently resides. When opening the Neomuna map, look for the area currently covered in animated lines of blue and green code. Right next to it, a similarly colored node can be hovered over to get confirmation of the current Vex Incursion Zone and the rewards on offer within it.

If you are on certain quest steps that require completing objectives within the Vex Incursion Zone, such as the ‘Maelstrom’ or ‘Bluejay’ quests from the Hall of Heroes, a blue quest icon will replace this node. This can be a little confusing initially, but the quest icon will always hover next to the patrol area currently featured as the Vex Incursion Zone.

Similar to Europa’s Eclipsed Zone feature in Beyond Light, Lightfall’s Vex Incursion Zone most likely exists on a weekly rotation.