How to complete the Bluejay quest in Destiny 2

The city of Neomuna offers plenty for Destiny 2 players to explore, especially after the Lightfall campaign. Once you’ve wrapped up the main story, you’ll embark on a series of missions to repair Cloud Strider memorials as requested by archivist Quinn Laghari. These missions have some story repercussions, but more importantly, they also guide players in systems that are tantamount to Neomuna.

The Stargazer quest taught players how to engage with Terminal Overload missions, and Bluejay is following in its footsteps by introducing guardians to the Partition missions. These activities drop a Pinnacle and some Strand Meditations, and odds are players will dive into them as they grind to get their Power Level up to speed. Here’s how you can complete the Bluejay mission in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Bluejay quest guide

Bluejay is among the shorter quests in the Lightfall post-campaign, but that doesn’t mean it’s not important. You’ll need to finish it to enable access the Partition activity, and after you’re done, you can talk to Nimbus to try the activity on your other characters.

How to obtain Shellcode Fragments and a Polymorphic Engine in Destiny 2

The first step of the quest requires players to obtain Shellcode Fragments and a Polymorphic Engine. Shellcode Fragments are a random drop from killing Vex enemies inside the Vex Incursion Zone in Neomuna, so there is some luck involved in getting them. You’ll need eight to advance the quest.

Thankfully for players, the Vex Incursion Zone is sprawling with Vex, and if the Terminal Overload activity is in the same zone as the Vex Incursion Zone, odds are you’ll kill two birds with one stone. The Polymorphic Engine, also needed for the Bluejay quest, drops at the end of the Terminal Overload Key chest, so you can make progress on both fronts at the same time. You’ll need to spend a Terminal Overload Key to obtain the Polymorphic Engine.

How to access Partition missions in Destiny 2

Once you have eight Shellcode Fragments and a Polymorphic Engine, you can turn them into a Polymorphic Shellcode, which grants you access to the weekly Partition mission. You can’t launch the mission from the map, but it has its own node that lets you track its entrance. Step into the Vex Incursion Zone and look for a portal leading into the Vex Network to find the entrance to the Partition mission.

Partition missions are similar to Season of the Splicer’s Expunge activity. They’re somewhat short, but can have a few surprises for players. Partition: Hard Reset, for instance, has several sparrow parts that culminate in a fight against a final boss. There are also some bomb-defusing parts leading to the boss, which put players against a timer (though Void Hunters can become invisible to defuse the bombs effortlessly).

Completing the Partition mission will also wrap up Bluejay. After that, you can finish your weekly Partition missions by grabbing the weekly bounty from Nimbus, which should grant you one Polymorphic Shellcode per week on each character.