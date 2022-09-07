How to complete A Spark of Hope quest in Destiny 2

Let us light the way.

The previous iteration of Destiny had countless difficult quests that required detailed guides to help players traverse through the rough terrain filled with enemies and difficult challenges, Destiny 2 is no different.

A Spark of Hope is a challenging quest, which unlocks after the New Light prologue.

Fortunately for new Destiny 2 kinder-Guardians, Dot Esports is filled with helpful guides and secrets that’ll change the way you play each game.

Here’s a guide to completing A Spark of Hope in Destiny 2.

How to start the ‘A Spark of Hope’ quest

To start the A Spark of Hope quest, players must complete the New Light challenge. If you are successful in that question, you’ll be granted access inside the NPC hub, The Tower. Once you’ve made it to The Tower, find the Postmaster (he’ll be easy to spot, as he has a green icon). This NPC tracks all the loot you’ve missed.

After you’ve spotted the Postmaster, move onto the terminal to his left. You’ll be able to find “A Spark of Hope” and a variety of older removed Destiny 2 quests.

How to complete A Spark of Hope in Destiny 2

Follow these instructions in order to speed through the quest with ease.

Speak with Ikora, Zavala, and Devrim

Ikora Rey can be accessed only after reaching level 20, they can be found inside the Tower.

Zavala is the leader of the Titans, he also spawns inside the Tower.

Devrim is found at the EDZ on Earth.

Visit Trostland and Clear some of the Lost Sectors

Atrium

Terminus East

Widow’s Walk

After searching the Tower, chat to Devrim

Clear the 3 Lost Sectors, then head back to the Tower once more. Devrim will be there and will give you the “Risk/Reward” quest for the Cosmodrome.

Finish the Risk/Reward Quest

To complete this quest, players must Beat the Dusk Captains Locate the Locked Gate Make their way across the Chasm Clear the table of Arc Conductors Enter the Fallen Nest



Beat the Fallen Enemies

The Risk/Reward quest gives players some exotic weapons to test out on some Fallen Enemies

Talk to Zavala to complete the “A Spark of Hope” quest

Once you’ve completed the “A Spark of Hope Quest”, players will get the option of receiving the Riskrunner, Sunshot, or Graviton Lance as a reward. That’s up for you to decide which one you prefer.

It’s as simple as that; the quest is complete and Destiny 2 players can move on.