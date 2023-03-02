How to collect Awoken Favors in Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance

Lightfall is the latest Destiny 2 expansion, featuring epic boss battles, a new Darkness power subclass, lethal weapons, legendary gear, and intriguing adventures spanning Neptune.

With the latest expansion, a new season has begun called the Season of Defiance. In this season, Guardians must prove themselves to the Awoken Queen, Mara Sov, through the new seasonal activity, Defiant Battlegrounds, a three-person activity. Like in past seasons, there are upgrades that you can unlock and use to gain additional benefits in the Defiant Battlegrounds. These benefits are called Awoken Favors.

So, what are Awoken Favors, and how can you collect them in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Awoken Favors in Season of Defiance

Awoken Favors are upgrades you can access by completing the first few segments of the Season of Defiance story. You’ll then compete in your first Defiant Battleground, where you’ll earn a War Table Upgrade.

This is where you can see the Favors you can earn and what they do.

However, you must go to the H.E.L.M and open the console’s upgrade menu to see them. At the top, you’ll see the category ‘Favor Attunement,’ The three Awoken Favors are listed in the first row: Exemplar of Justice, Exemplar of Grace, and Exemplar of Zeal.

For the Exemplar of Justice, you must defeat enemies with a final blow using your abilities, and the Favor improves the melee ability recharge. For the Exemplar of Grace, you must defeat enemies with a final blow using special ammo, and the Favor enhances mobility for a limited time. And for the Exemplar of Zeal, you must defeat enemies with a final blow using heavy weapons, and the Favor improves the grenade ability’s recharge.

How to collect Awoken Favors in Season of Defiance

To collect Awoken Favors, you must meet the requirements of one of the Favors in the Defiant Battleground.

For example, if you’d like the Exemplar of Zeal Awoken Favor, purchase it from the upgrade menu within the H.E.L.M., and go to the Defiant Battleground, where, for the Exemplar of Zeal, you must kill your enemies with a heavy ammo weapon.

By meeting the requirements, you can increase your chances of your slain enemies dropping the Exemplar of Zeal Awoken Favor. You can just run over them to pick them up, and the Favor’s benefit will be applied immediately.

Unfortunately, meeting the Favor’s requirements doesn’t guarantee a Favor drop. To increase your drop chances, you’ll need to wear up to four pieces from the Unyielding Favor set, which comes with the Queen’s Favor perk. And this perk is very beneficial as Awoken Favors drop with fewer final blows. So, there are more chances of Favors dropping.

While it can be tedious, the best way to collect Awoken Favors in Destiny 2’s Season of Defiance is to wear gear from the Unyielding Favor set and meet the Favor’s requirement.