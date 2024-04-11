Category:
Destiny 2

How to clear a pathway in Riven’s Lair in Destiny 2

Back at it, again.
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 04:27 am
A Warlock stands in front of the Spirit of Riven.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Into the Light update for Destiny 2 introduced plenty of things for you to do, including grinding new weapons, completing triumphs, and revisiting older activities like the Riven’s Lair.

Recommended Videos

One of the bounties from Shaxx in the Hall of Champions tasks you with successfully clearing a pathway in Riven’s Lair. If you’ve been away from Destiny 2 for some time and need a refresher, or are new to the game, here’s how to clear a pathway in Riven’s Lair in Destiny 2.

How to complete a Riven’s Lair pathway in Destiny 2

HELM map screen in Destiny 2
So many different nodes on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this bounty, you need to do one run of the Riven’s Lair activity. Riven’s Lair is a three-man seasonal activity from Season of the Wish, and you can find it on the right side of the H.E.L.M map. This, unfortunately, means you need to own the Season of the Wish season pass to access it.

In Riven’s Lair, follow the path through multiple rooms and defeat enemies until you reach the end. The mechanics in the activity are pretty straightforward: In traversal areas, you have to step on three platforms to open the path forward, and in the boss encounter, you have to remove its shield and then deal damage.

Defeat the final boss, collect the loot from the chest, and wait until you get the bounty completion notification. Completing Riven’s Lair will also give you a few Trophies of Bravery you can spend at Shaxx for more BRAVE weapons.

Guardian standing in the Riven's Lair add room
The activity is low level, so no sweat is needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The activity is quite short and takes me only five minutes to complete on average, but if you want to go for something longer, you can go for a run of The Coil. The Coil has the same concept, except you have multiple pathways to clear, and they escalate in difficulty. It takes much longer to complete, but if you still have unfinished patterns of Wish weapons, like the Scatter Signal, it’s a perfect time to finally get them done.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get the Parade armor in Destiny 2
The new Parade armor with Into the Light bears each class' signature colors.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to get the Parade armor in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 Prismatic subclass, explained
destiny 2 prismatic subclass
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Prismatic subclass, explained
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Bungie shows off vibrant ability combos for Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass in The Final Shape
destiny 2 prismatic subclass
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Bungie shows off vibrant ability combos for Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass in The Final Shape
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 10, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get the Parade armor in Destiny 2
The new Parade armor with Into the Light bears each class' signature colors.
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
How to get the Parade armor in Destiny 2
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Destiny 2 Prismatic subclass, explained
destiny 2 prismatic subclass
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Destiny 2 Prismatic subclass, explained
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Apr 10, 2024
Read Article Bungie shows off vibrant ability combos for Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass in The Final Shape
destiny 2 prismatic subclass
Category: Destiny 2
Destiny 2
Bungie shows off vibrant ability combos for Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass in The Final Shape
Pedro Peres Pedro Peres Apr 10, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.