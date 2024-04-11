The Into the Light update for Destiny 2 introduced plenty of things for you to do, including grinding new weapons, completing triumphs, and revisiting older activities like the Riven’s Lair.

Recommended Videos

One of the bounties from Shaxx in the Hall of Champions tasks you with successfully clearing a pathway in Riven’s Lair. If you’ve been away from Destiny 2 for some time and need a refresher, or are new to the game, here’s how to clear a pathway in Riven’s Lair in Destiny 2.

How to complete a Riven’s Lair pathway in Destiny 2

So many different nodes on the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this bounty, you need to do one run of the Riven’s Lair activity. Riven’s Lair is a three-man seasonal activity from Season of the Wish, and you can find it on the right side of the H.E.L.M map. This, unfortunately, means you need to own the Season of the Wish season pass to access it.

In Riven’s Lair, follow the path through multiple rooms and defeat enemies until you reach the end. The mechanics in the activity are pretty straightforward: In traversal areas, you have to step on three platforms to open the path forward, and in the boss encounter, you have to remove its shield and then deal damage.

Defeat the final boss, collect the loot from the chest, and wait until you get the bounty completion notification. Completing Riven’s Lair will also give you a few Trophies of Bravery you can spend at Shaxx for more BRAVE weapons.

The activity is low level, so no sweat is needed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The activity is quite short and takes me only five minutes to complete on average, but if you want to go for something longer, you can go for a run of The Coil. The Coil has the same concept, except you have multiple pathways to clear, and they escalate in difficulty. It takes much longer to complete, but if you still have unfinished patterns of Wish weapons, like the Scatter Signal, it’s a perfect time to finally get them done.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more