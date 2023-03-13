In Destiny 2 Lightfall, players experience a new campaign and storyline, a new raid, Root of Nightmares, treasure hunting, a new Power subclass, Strand, and new loot.

While the campaign has many missions, the final one, Desperate Measures, requires you to defeat Calus. This mission is the toughest, especially if it’s done on Legendary difficulty. In a standard fight, you may be thrown to your death or killed by what feels like the neverending spawning mobs or taken out by the Tormentors. But there is a way to cheese your way through the fight.

So, how do you cheese Calus in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

How to cheese Calus in Destiny 2 Lightfall

When it comes to fighting Calus, the standard way of defeating him is by moving around the arena, dealing damage to Calus, avoiding the Tormentors, killing mobs, and enjoying adrenaline-filled combat.

However, cheesing Calus is different. And a lot of fun if done correctly. To begin, you’ll want to be Strand empowered and have Osteo Striga, a void fusion rifle that’s good at dealing damage to your enemies, and you’ll also want Kinetic weapons with infinite ammo.

While they can do decent damage, it’s a good idea to avoid weapons like rocket and grenade launchers because, from your cheese vantage point, you’ll damage yourself, which is something you don’t want.

After you’ve placed your Rally Banner, turn around and jump to the pipes below.

Screengrab via YouTube

From here, follow the piping until you reach the center, and shoot the ceiling to aggro Calus. Make your way back along the pipes to the staircase and turn around.

You’ll notice reasonably sized gaps between each step, which means you can aim down your sight to shoot Calus while gaining decent cover from his attacks.

Continue hacking away at Calus’ health, using your Strand hatchlings to help lower it as quickly as possible. Soon enough, he summons the Tormentors, and thankfully, the staircase provides cover from their blows. But for the most part, you can ignore them to keep whittling away at Calus’ health.

Once you knock out his first health bar, phase two begins. You’ll want to crouch and move along the pipe to the center as soon as it does. Once The Veil forms, move as far as possible toward the staircase and turn around to face the center platform.

Now, the tricky part is to shuffle a little to the left of the pipe so you can fire at the top left side of the platform. Once you do, Calus and the Tormentors will move to that spot, and you can continue firing. You do need to be careful of your positioning as you don’t want to fall off the pipe.

And while you are mostly protected by the walkway, you may get some outlier damage. So don’t forget to heal yourself and use your Hatchlings to help damage the Tormentors and Calus.

The main goal is to slowly and steadily shoot Calus, but you may have to take down the Tormentors if they get in your way. And eventually, you’ll defeat the Tormentors and Calus to complete the final mission in the Lightfall campaign.

The full video for cheesing Calus using this method was uploaded by Esoterickk on YouTube.

So, if you don’t mind a slow and steady fight, this is how to cheese Calus in Destiny 2 Lightfall.