The Legendary campaign of Destiny 2 Lightfall is a solid follow-up to The Witch Queen, featuring an awesome location, cool new subclass, and the biggest villains in the series to date.

Destiny 2’s villains have been built up over the course of several years, first introduced in a variety of ways. But seldom do Guardians get to actually fight the big bads behind the scenes. Well, in Lightfall, it’s finally time to take down one of the biggest villains in the franchise.

After several missions set throughout Neomuna, the Lightfall campaign comes to a head with one final boss fight in a revelatory location. Once again, it’s up to the Guardian to save the solar system from a horrendous threat. Can it be done?

Read on if you’re ready for some tips on how to beat the final boss in Destiny 2 Lightfall’s campaign.

How to beat Calus in Destiny 2 Lightfall

Screengrab via Bungie

It’s finally time to take down Emperor Calus. After years of build-up, Calus stands between you and the Veil, the mysterious object that is the key to The Witness’s plans. It’s time to end this once and for all.

Calus will materialize a massive cannon and immediately begin firing at you. You and your fireteam should spread out around the arena and prepare to deal damage to Calus from afar while also clearing out the additional enemies he spawns periodically.

The first phase of the fight is spreading out, shooting Calus with long-range weapons like a scout rifle or a pulse rifle, while also watching your back for enemies. Supplement the damage with a rocket launcher like Gjallarhorn or a linear fusion rifle to shoot Calus in the head and whittle away at his HP.

The boss arena has several catwalks and platforms that lead into the main area in the middle. You should try your best to stay out of the main area, because Calus has strong area-of-effect attacks that will end your battle quickly by pushing you off of the map. Use the green Strand balls scattered around the arena to your advantage by using them as grappling points to escape harm’s way.

Do your best to deal damage to Calus as you avoid his fire, the enemies he spawns in, and his massive AOE attack that has the ability to wipe you quite easily. If you see the Darkness energy from his cannon appearing around you, quickly grapple out of the way before it takes you down.

After the first segment of Calus’s health bar is gone, he will spawn two Tormentor enemies. Do your best to ignore them, especially on Legendary difficulty, because their massive health pools will be too much to deal with, especially once they enter their second phase and go into full-on aggressor mode.

Image via Bungie

Continue to rotate around the arena, killing adds as needed, avoiding the Tormentors, and continuing to fire at Calus. Finish off his HP, and phase two will begin. The Veil will form an arena in the middle and you will be forced to fight Calus on the center platform.

This is where things get tricky. You will now be trapped on the center platform with Calus in full-fledged Gladiator melee mode, along with the two Tormentors. But with Strand’s grapple ability, you should be able to stay out of harm’s way.

Deal damage to Calus with everything you have, including Supers, grenades, and heavy ammo if you have it, all while using grapple to avoid his melee attacks and the Tormentors when they get close to you. Remember, the Tormentor melee attack will suppress you, meaning you won’t be able to use any abilities, and make it way easier for Calus to move in for the kill.

Rotate around the platform while dealing damage to Calus and staying safe from all three enemies, and sooner or later, the massive Cabal Emperor will be finished off for good.