How to check how many hours you’ve spent playing Destiny 2

Have you ever sat down for a quick Destiny 2 session with friends, only to realize hours have flown by when the sun peeks through the window? Between boss battles and grinding for loot, Destiny 2 can warp time, making you wonder how many hours you spent in the game.

If you’re curious about your total playtime, there’s a way to find out how much time you’ve spent in Destiny 2. For casual players, those hours can simply represent a relaxing escape into a rich and rewarding world. But for competitive folks, the time invested can also be a badge of honor, reflecting dedication, skill, and a deep understanding of the game’s mechanics.

How much time have you wasted on Destiny 2?

That’s two years of Destiny 2 right there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can learn how much time you spent in Destiny 2 by visiting the Wasted on Destiny website. Head over to the site and enter your username or clan name. This website will then display your total playtime, seasonal ranks, and even a breakdown of your activity history.

The concept of “wasted time” in gaming can be subjective. I can personally attest to this. In the mid-2010s, I had dreams of becoming a professional player in a competitive title. I dedicated every waking moment to practicing and honing my skills. Pouring over 15,000 hours into that pursuit, I aimed to be among the regional elite.

Sadly, the path to pro gaming glory doesn’t always pan out, and it can be much harder than expected. While I didn’t achieve my ultimate goal, those hours weren’t entirely wasted: I forged many valuable friendships in online communities, enjoyed the thrill of competition, and learned lessons about dedication and life itself.

Just like for me, the time you spent in Destiny 2 can be a source of enjoyment and camaraderie. After all, the memories made along the way truly matter, and make Destiny 2 worth playing.

